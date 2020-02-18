What's new

10 reasons why China has best potential to be next top super power

1. Oldest continuous civilization dating to 2,000 BC
2. Immense territory 9 million + square kilometers. Distance between Kashgar in the west and Xiamen in the east 4,000+ km.
3. At 9 million + square kilometers, Chinese mainland is second biggest mainland after Russian mainland. Canadian mainland and American mainland are both less than 9 million square kilometers because Baffin island is not part of Canadian mainland and Alaska is not part of American mainland.
4. Biggest population.
5. Most disciplined and hardest working people.
6. Plenty of access to ocean.
7. Plenty of subtropical places and fresh water.
8. Lots of oil and natural gas.
9. Immense technological and industrial base.
10. More peaceful than any other power, having never invaded another country's land. Therefore, most liked among the powers.

 
Dude, let's not talk about best potential and world super power before becoming one like Indians. I have potential to be Bill gates too.
 
I know you are a Canadian now, but have you forgotten our culture, working instead of talking?
 
