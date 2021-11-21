What's new

10 Pakistani slaughterhouses approved for export of meat to Egypt

ISLAMABAD, Nov 19 (APP): Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Industry, Abdul Razak Dawood Friday welcomed the approval of 10 Pakistani slaughterhouses from Pakistan by the Egypt’s Veterinary Quarantine Department for export of meat.


Ten slaughterhouses from Pakistan have been approved by the Egypt’s Veterinary Quarantine Department for export of meat to Egypt, the Adviser said this on his official twitter account.


He said this has been done as a result of audit conducted by the Egyptian Veterinary authorities.
This is a part of our policy of geographical and product diversification, he said.


“Our exporters are urged to go full speed ahead to capitalize on this opportunity as this sector has immense potential”.
 
