10 Most Stunning Mountain Lakes of Pakistan

We have recently lost a legend mountaineer, Muhammad Ali Sadpara in his latest summit and I wanted to do a small tribute to him and many others like him who follow their passion till the end and promoted Pakistan to global community. May Allah bless him to the highest place in Jannah and give patience to his family. Ameen

Pakistan is home to many beautiful lakes in its mountainous valleys. The one’s you see in these pictures are a few prominent ones out of the thousands of large and small lakes in the high altitudes of Pakistan. When you have a satellite view of Pakistan’s mountains, you’ll realise that the lakes are so many that a lot of them haven’t been named yet and many of them still haven’t even been explored.

The presence of various glaciers also give birth to new lakes due to rising temperatures. We get two lessons while looking at such lakes. One, they show us how beautiful nature is and two, how vulnerable nature is and how important it is to protect it. These lakes are a source of food to a wide range of fish, birds, plants and mammals and they’re an essential part of the ecosystem.

Andrab Lake
Andrab Lake.jpg

Attabad Lake
Attabad Lake.jpg

Baha Khukush Lake
Baha Khukush Lake.jpg

Batura Lake
Batura Lake.jpg

Kambar Lake
Karambar Lake.jpg

Kutwal Lake
Kutwal Lake.jpg

Lower Kachura Lake
Lower Kachura Lake.jpg

Lulusar Lake
Lulusar Lake.jpg

Ratti Gali Lake
Ratti Gali Lake.jpg

Saral Lake
Saral Lake.jpg


Source: Mukaam
 
