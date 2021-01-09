10 Most Stunning Mountain Lakes of Pakistan

asad000003
We have recently lost a legend mountaineer, Muhammad Ali Sadpara in his latest summit and I wanted to do a small tribute to him and many others like him who follow their passion till the end and promoted Pakistan to global community. May Allah bless him to the highest place in Jannah and give patience to his family. Ameen
Pakistan is home to many beautiful lakes in its mountainous valleys. The one’s you see in these pictures are a few prominent ones out of the thousands of large and small lakes in the high altitudes of Pakistan. When you have a satellite view of Pakistan’s mountains, you’ll realise that the lakes are so many that a lot of them haven’t been named yet and many of them still haven’t even been explored.
The presence of various glaciers also give birth to new lakes due to rising temperatures. We get two lessons while looking at such lakes. One, they show us how beautiful nature is and two, how vulnerable nature is and how important it is to protect it. These lakes are a source of food to a wide range of fish, birds, plants and mammals and they’re an essential part of the ecosystem.
Andrab Lake
Attabad Lake
Baha Khukush Lake
Batura Lake
Kambar Lake
Kutwal Lake
Lower Kachura Lake
Lulusar Lake
Ratti Gali Lake
Saral Lake
Source: Mukaam
