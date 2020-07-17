10 Middle East predictions by year 2030

1. Iran deploys nuclear ICBMs and has approximately 50 nuclear warheads. The Iranian axis is strengthened in Syria and Yemen.



Iran may try it but not sure if they will make it at all. It is 50/50 chance



2. Turkey exits NATO and pursues pockets of influences in the ME working along Russia and sometimes the Iranians.



Turkey may try but they may not leave this soon.



3. Sisi is forced to resign in the year 2027 by an Egyptian uprising. The Muslim Brotherhood becomes active again and strengthens their position across North Africa.



This is plausible.



4. Israel goes to war with Lebanon and Syria causing massive destruction to major cities including complete ruin of Damascus and Beirut. Israel loses 50% of Golan heights and cost of war exceeds $150 billion.



50/50



5. MBS is toppled by an internal feud over failure of the Yemen war and the subsequent security threat.



Plausibel.



6. Iraq shias enter into civil conflict pinning major parties against each other.



7. Khamenei steps down as supreme leader of Iran due to poor health and passes in the year 2028.



Highly plausible but death is hard to predict only Allah can set the time .



8. The United States closes their base in Qatar and strengthens their presence in Jordan and Saudi Arabia. Provides nuclear umbrella to gulf states and Saudi Arabia.



USA has little interest now in middle East given that USA is not energy dependent on other countries. USA will put more weight in Asia Pacific than in Middle East. Middle east is more or less dead as the region provides little interest to USA due to abject failure of their venture in spreading their model of democracy and self reliance on energy.



9. The Taliban enter Kabul and the Afghanistan government falls. Fighting is not prolonged and a new government takes shape headed by the Taliban.



This is highly plausible.



10. Economic diversification proves to be difficult and oil dependent countries initiate austerity measures as quality of life diminishes.





It is already happening.