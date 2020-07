10 longest bridges in the world: majority of them are in China



10) Line 1, Wuhan Metro Bridge

Length: 37,788 meters

Country: China

Completed in: 2009

The Line 1 of Wuhan Metro is an elevated metro line in the city of Wuhan, Hubei. It is the longest continuous metro viaduct in the world. Line 1 opened on 28 July 2004, making Wuhan the fifth city in mainland China to have a metro system after Beijing, Tianjin, Shanghai and Guangzhou. This is the first Metro line in China incorrectly referred to as a light rail line in Chinese terminology because it is elevated. Originally a branch line was planned to cross the Yangtze to Wuchang District via the Second Wuhan Yangtze River Bridge.



9) Lake Pontchartrain Causeway

Length:

38,442 meters

Country: United States

Completed in: 1956 (southbound), 1969 (northbound)

The Lake Pontchartrain Causeway, sometimes only the causeway, is a fixed link composed of two parallel bridges crossing Lake Pontchartrain in southern Louisiana, United States. The longer of the two bridges is 23.83 miles (38.35 km) long. The southern terminus of the causeway is in Metairie, Louisiana, a suburb of New Orleans. The northern terminus is at Mandeville, Louisiana. Since 1969, it was listed by Guinness World Records as the longest bridge over water in the world; in 2011, in response to the opening of the longer Jiaozhou Bay Bridge in China, Guinness World Records created two categories for bridges over water: continuous and aggregate lengths over water. Lake Pontchartrain Causeway then became the longest bridge over water (continuous)[3] while Jiaozhou Bay Bridge the longest bridge over water (aggregate)



8) Beijing Grand Bridge

Length:

48,153 meters

Country: China

Completed in: 2010

Beijing Grand Bridge is a 48.153 kilometres (29.921 mi) long railway viaduct on the Beijing–Shanghai High-Speed Railway, located in Beijing. It is one of the longest bridges in the world.



7) Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah Causeway

Length: 48,500 meters

Country: Kuwait

Completed in: 2019

The Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah Causeway is a mega bridge project with an estimated construction value of approximately US$3 billion that spans the Bay of Kuwait in two directions and comprises two projects: Main Link, which connects Kuwait City with the future Silk City; and Doha Link, which connects Kuwait City with Doha and the Kuwait Entertainment City. The project forms part of the Kuwait National Development Plan 2035. The bridges are named after the late Sheikh Jaber Al-Sabah who reigned during the Gulf War. to commemorate his contribution to the development of Kuwait. It is one of the largest and most challenging transport infrastructure projects in Kuwait, as well as the entire Middle East region. The Main Link is the 4th longest road bridge in the world at 36.14 km. Both bridges have a combined length of 48.5 kilometers.



6) Bang Na Expressway

Length:

54,000 meters

Country: Thailand

Completed in: 2000

The Bang Na Expressway, officially Burapha Withi Expressway, is a 55 km long six-lane elevated highway in Thailand. It is a toll road and runs above National Highway route 34, (Bang Na–Trat Highway) owned by the Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT). The Bang Na Expressway was designed by the late Louis Berger.



5) Weinan Weihe Grand Bridge

Length: 79,732 meters

Country: China

Completed in: 2008

The Weinan Weihe Grand Bridge is a part of the Zhengzhou–Xi'an High-Speed Railway which connects Zhengzhou and Xi'an, in China. The bridge is 79,732 metres (261,588 ft; 49.543 mi) long crossing the Wei River twice, as well as many other rivers, highways and railways.[1] Upon its completion, it was the longest bridge in the world, but surpassed by two new bridges on Beijing–Shanghai High-Speed Railway that completed in 2010.

The bridge was completed in 2008 but the railway line itself did not open until February 6, 2010.[2][3][4]

During construction of the Weinan Weihe Grand Bridge there were at least 10,000 workers 2,300,000cubic meters of concrete and 45,000 tons of steel



4. Cangde Grand Bridge

Length: 105,810 meters

Country: China

Completed in: 2010

3. Tianjin Grand Bridge

Length:

113,700 meters

Country: China

Completed in: 2004

Tianjin Grand Bridge is a railway viaduct bridge that runs between Langfang and Qingxian, part of the Beijing–Shanghai High-Speed Railway. It is one of the longest bridges in the world with a total length of about 113,700m, or 70.6 miles. It was completed in 2010 and opened in 2011. At the time Guinness World Records recorded it as the second longest bridge in the world. The design of the elevated track was chosen on the one hand to avoid numerous individual structures for crossing roads and railways, and on the other to shorten the construction period. In addition, the railway line requires less land area in this design: a railway embankment requires 28.4 hectares per routed kilometer, the bridge but only 10.9 ha, less than half the area. The bridge consists of 32 m long box girders weighing 860 tons each. These girders were created in two workplaces along the bridge, brought to the installation site on the bridge section already installed, and then placed on the piers by a special crane.



2. Changhua–Kaohsiung Viaduct

Length:

157,317 meters

Country: Taiwan

Completed in: 2004

The Changhua–Kaohsiung Viaduct is the world's second longest bridge. The bridge acts as a viaduct for part of the railway line of the Taiwan High Speed Rail network. Over 200 million passengers had been carried over it by December 2012. THSR Changhua, Yunlin, Chiayi, Tainan stations are built along this viaduct. Completed in 2007, the bridge is 157,317m (516,132 ft) or 97.8 miles in length. The railway is built across a vast series of viaducts, as they were designed to be earthquake resistant to allow for trains to stop safely during a seismic event and for repairable damage following a maximum design earthquake. Bridges built over known fault lines were designed to survive fault movements without catastrophic damage.



1. Danyang–Kunshan Grand Bridge

Length:

164,800 meters

Country: China

Completed in: 2010

