10 Lakes to see in Pakistan before you die

Providence said: Just a suggestion to the OP.



No wonder these pics are awesome but try to understand who is the intended consumer for your content in the thread.



If intent is to make people drool over and say wow or make them fall over each other, posts are fine.



But as freely available content on internet, if you want to make your posts to make some tangible difference, try to post pics of smaller number of places but with information of how to get there. Nearest airport maybe, clothes to carry, local sensitivities if any etc. Make some kind of rough itinerary so to say. Somewhere across of the globe a traveller might change their plans and head to your country.



Happy ramzan btw !

In my opinion he posts these pics for us (PDF members) and "guests".. Trying to portray the country in s positive sense... It won't be false to say that we feel good when Foriegn posters (including indians) take interest in such threads... We don't have some sort of secret agenda to lure visitors to our country lol .. Although it would be great to show the world our hospitality and the beauty of our land... But again it's entirely upto them... But Atleast we are proud of the fact that anybody who visits our country always has positive stuff to say about the land and people... And that alone is enough for us ... We don't want billions of dollars in tourism (not that it woul hurt lol) it's just a sense of pride even i somebody says a few kin words....On topi @ghazi Man how could you forget Naltar Lake - the lake of seven colors?