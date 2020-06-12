What's new

10 killed, at least 13 injured in Karachi blast

  • Blast takes place in nullah; causes massive damage to building located on top of it.
  • Four people in critical condition, says SMBB Trauma Centre head Dr Sabir Memon.
  • Police, law enforcement personnel busy in rescue operations.
KARACHI: Ten people were killed and at least others were injured in a blast that took place at the city's Sher Shah Paracha Chowk area Saturday.

Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Hospital Trauma Centre head Dr Sabir Memon confirmed to Geo News that the number of people who died as a result of the blast had increased to 10.

He also confirmed that among the injured, four are in critical condition.

Police said the blast took place in a nullah located in the area and caused immense damage to the building of a private bank which was constructed on the nullah.

The blast took place after gas from a Sui pipeline running through the nullah leaked and caused the explosion.

Rescue officials arrived at the scene to shift the injured to the Civil Hospital for treatment.

Eyewitnesses on the spot claim that there are many people who are buried underneath the debris of the building. Two heavy machines have been called at the site to remove the debris and rescue any persons trapped there.

A bomb disposal unit (BDU) has arrived at the location of the blast. Police and Rangers officials have cordoned off the area.

The BDU will be able to begin investigating the cause of the blast after police conclude their search operation.

Blast takes place in nullah located at Karachi's Sher Shah Paracha Chowk
Is the gas explosion caused by the petrol/CNG station? No fire/scortch so was that just compressed gas explosion? Nonetheless, precious loss of life. Idk who to blame, the seemed illegal constrcution, Gas authrority or some malfuntioning station euipqment.
 
