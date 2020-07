​

The All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association (ASSJA) quoted the price of Rs100,566 for 10-gram, up by Rs1,972 from Wednesday, while the one tola price registered a jump of Rs2,300 based on world gold price hike by $26 per ounce to $1,882.ASSJA President Haji Haroon Rasheed Chand claimed that gold price in the country is cheaper by Rs4,000 per tola than the middle east and regional prices keeping in view currency exchange rates.