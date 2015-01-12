10 Famous Mosques in Pakistan

January 07, 2015, 1:30 am/ 7 CommentsSHARE :KARACHI- Foundation stone for world’s third biggest mosque after Masjid-ul-Haram and Masjid-e-Nabawi was laid today.Nosherwan Khan, a 70-year-old labourer of Bahria Town, laid the foundation stone of the Grand Mosque at Bahria Town near Super Highway in Karachi.At least 25,000 people can offer prayers inside the main hall of The Grand Bahria Town Mosque. The spacious structure is said to be Pakistan’s biggest mosque. The construction of world’s third largest mosque will be completed in five years.