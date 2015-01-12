10 Famous Mosques in Pakistan
1.Shah Faisal Mosque
The Faisal Mosque is the largest mosque in Pakistan, located in Islamabad. Completed in 1986, it was designed by Turkish architect Vedat Dalokay to be shaped like a desert Bedouin’s tent. Unlike traditional masjid design, it lacks a dome. The minarets borrow their design from Turkish tradition and are thin and pencil like.
The mosque is named after the late King Faisal bin Abdul-Aziz of Saudi Arabia, who supported and financed the project.
2.Badshahi Mosque
The Badshahi Mosque in Lahore, commissioned by the sixth Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb was completed in 1673. It is the second largest mosque in Pakistan and South Asia and the fifth largest mosque in the world. Epitomizing the beauty, passion and grandeur of the Mughal era, it is Lahore’s most famous landmark and a major tourist attraction.
3.Shah Jahan Mosque
The Shah Jahan Mosque was built in the reign of Mughal emperor Shah Jahan. It is located in Thatta, Sindh province, Pakistan. Shah Jahan mosque was completed in the year 1647. The mosque has overall 93 domes and it is world’s largest mosque having such number of domes. It has also been on the tentative UNESCO World Heritage list since 1993.
4.Masjid-e-Tooba
Masjid e Tooba is located in Karachi, Sindh, Pakistan. Locally known as the Gol Masjid. It is often claimed to be the largest single-dome mosque in the world, built with pure white marble. This mosque was designed by Pakistani architect Dr Babar Hamid Chauhan and the engineer was Zaheer Haider Naqvi.
5.Bhong Mosque
Bhong Masjid is located in the village of Bhong, Sadiqabad Tehsil, Rahim Yar Khan District, Southern Punjab Pakistan. It was designed and constructed over a period of nearly 50 years (1932–1982) and won the Aga Khan Award for Architecture in 1986 and Sitara-e-Imtiaz in 2004.
6.Mahabat Khan Mosque
The Mahabat Khan Mosque is a 17th-century mosque in Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan. It is named after the Mughal governor of Peshawar Nawab Mahabat Khan who served under Emperors Shah Jehan and Aurangzeb. The name of the Masjid and the governor who built is consistently mispronounced as ‘Muhabbat Khan’ (‘Love Khan’) instead of ‘Mahabat Khan’ (‘Awe-inspiring Khan’).
7.Shahi Eidgah Mosque
This Grand Mosque of Multan, also known as Shahi EidGah Masjid, was built in 1735 AD by Nawab Abdul Samad Khan when he was the governor of Multan. It is a very spacious mosque provided with a vast courtyard and a huge prayer chamber measuring two hundred and fifty feet long and fifty-four feet broad crowned by seven domes.
8.Wazir Khan Mosque
The Wazir Khan Mosque is a masterpiece of Moghul architecture. It was built over a period of seven years during the reign of Shah Jehan by the governor of Lahore Shaikh Ilum uddin Ansari commonly known as Wazir Khan. The mosque is known for its outstanding tile work and for its beauty and magnificence is referred to as the “Mole on the Cheek of Lahore”.
9.Moti Masjid
Moti Masjid is a 17th century religious building located inside the Lahore Fort. It is a small, white marble structure built by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan, and is among his prominent extensions to the Lahore Fort Complex.
10.Jhelum Cantonment Mosque
This mosque was started in 1951. 14 Punjab Regiment that was stationed at that time at Jhelum Cantt, was responsible for its construction. Col Commandant Stick Lane initiated the construction. He saw worshippers under a banyan tree as the original mosque was too small for the prayer. General Ayub Khan inaugurated the mosque.
Bashir Ahmed resident 208 West Colony Jhelum Cantt who was the witness of the construction of this mosque narrated the above story.
