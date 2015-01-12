What's new

10 Famous Mosques in Pakistan

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
48,806
52
73,094
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
10 Famous Mosques in Pakistan
1.Shah Faisal Mosque
The Faisal Mosque is the largest mosque in Pakistan, located in Islamabad. Completed in 1986, it was designed by Turkish architect Vedat Dalokay to be shaped like a desert Bedouin’s tent. Unlike traditional masjid design, it lacks a dome. The minarets borrow their design from Turkish tradition and are thin and pencil like.



The mosque is named after the late King Faisal bin Abdul-Aziz of Saudi Arabia, who supported and financed the project.

2.Badshahi Mosque
The Badshahi Mosque in Lahore, commissioned by the sixth Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb was completed in 1673. It is the second largest mosque in Pakistan and South Asia and the fifth largest mosque in the world. Epitomizing the beauty, passion and grandeur of the Mughal era, it is Lahore’s most famous landmark and a major tourist attraction.



3.Shah Jahan Mosque
The Shah Jahan Mosque was built in the reign of Mughal emperor Shah Jahan. It is located in Thatta, Sindh province, Pakistan. Shah Jahan mosque was completed in the year 1647. The mosque has overall 93 domes and it is world’s largest mosque having such number of domes. It has also been on the tentative UNESCO World Heritage list since 1993.



4.Masjid-e-Tooba
Masjid e Tooba is located in Karachi, Sindh, Pakistan. Locally known as the Gol Masjid. It is often claimed to be the largest single-dome mosque in the world, built with pure white marble. This mosque was designed by Pakistani architect Dr Babar Hamid Chauhan and the engineer was Zaheer Haider Naqvi.



5.Bhong Mosque
Bhong Masjid is located in the village of Bhong, Sadiqabad Tehsil, Rahim Yar Khan District, Southern Punjab Pakistan. It was designed and constructed over a period of nearly 50 years (1932–1982) and won the Aga Khan Award for Architecture in 1986 and Sitara-e-Imtiaz in 2004.



6.Mahabat Khan Mosque
The Mahabat Khan Mosque is a 17th-century mosque in Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan. It is named after the Mughal governor of Peshawar Nawab Mahabat Khan who served under Emperors Shah Jehan and Aurangzeb. The name of the Masjid and the governor who built is consistently mispronounced as ‘Muhabbat Khan’ (‘Love Khan’) instead of ‘Mahabat Khan’ (‘Awe-inspiring Khan’).



7.Shahi Eidgah Mosque
This Grand Mosque of Multan, also known as Shahi EidGah Masjid, was built in 1735 AD by Nawab Abdul Samad Khan when he was the governor of Multan. It is a very spacious mosque provided with a vast courtyard and a huge prayer chamber measuring two hundred and fifty feet long and fifty-four feet broad crowned by seven domes.



8.Wazir Khan Mosque
The Wazir Khan Mosque is a masterpiece of Moghul architecture. It was built over a period of seven years during the reign of Shah Jehan by the governor of Lahore Shaikh Ilum uddin Ansari commonly known as Wazir Khan. The mosque is known for its outstanding tile work and for its beauty and magnificence is referred to as the “Mole on the Cheek of Lahore”.



9.Moti Masjid
Moti Masjid is a 17th century religious building located inside the Lahore Fort. It is a small, white marble structure built by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan, and is among his prominent extensions to the Lahore Fort Complex.



10.Jhelum Cantonment Mosque
This mosque was started in 1951. 14 Punjab Regiment that was stationed at that time at Jhelum Cantt, was responsible for its construction. Col Commandant Stick Lane initiated the construction. He saw worshippers under a banyan tree as the original mosque was too small for the prayer. General Ayub Khan inaugurated the mosque.


Bashir Ahmed resident 208 West Colony Jhelum Cantt who was the witness of the construction of this mosque narrated the above story.
 
ArsalanKhan21

ArsalanKhan21

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 4, 2015
4,006
-2
5,130
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
World’s third biggest mosque will be constructed in Karachi
January 07, 2015, 1:30 am/ 7 Comments
SHARE :

INP
KARACHI- Foundation stone for world’s third biggest mosque after Masjid-ul-Haram and Masjid-e-Nabawi was laid today.

Nosherwan Khan, a 70-year-old labourer of Bahria Town, laid the foundation stone of the Grand Mosque at Bahria Town near Super Highway in Karachi.

At least 25,000 people can offer prayers inside the main hall of The Grand Bahria Town Mosque. The spacious structure is said to be Pakistan’s biggest mosque. The construction of world’s third largest mosque will be completed in five years.
 
Umair Nawaz

Umair Nawaz

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 10, 2012
12,926
-20
11,225
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
ArsalanKhan21 said:
World’s third biggest mosque will be constructed in Karachi
January 07, 2015, 1:30 am/ 7 Comments
SHARE :

INP
KARACHI- Foundation stone for world’s third biggest mosque after Masjid-ul-Haram and Masjid-e-Nabawi was laid today.

Nosherwan Khan, a 70-year-old labourer of Bahria Town, laid the foundation stone of the Grand Mosque at Bahria Town near Super Highway in Karachi.

At least 25,000 people can offer prayers inside the main hall of The Grand Bahria Town Mosque. The spacious structure is said to be Pakistan’s biggest mosque. The construction of world’s third largest mosque will be completed in five years.
Click to expand...
World's 3rd biggest mosque with just 25000 people, and largest of pakistan.:rofl::rofl::rofl:

What an idiot. Faisal Mosque is the largest mosque of Pakistan with capacity of 300,000. (3 lakh.) And its 4th or 5th largest in the world now. When it was build it was largest in world in 1970s
 
Last edited:
Manticore

Manticore

RETIRED MOD
Jan 18, 2009
10,122
112
18,049
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
THE JUMA MOSQUE HAS 218 WOODEN COLUMNS, AND SIX OF THEM DATE TO THE ORIGINAL 10TH CENTURY MOSQUE! (ALTHOUGH THE PRESENT BUILDING IS 18TH CENTURY). THERE’S ROOM FOR 5,000 PEOPLE HERE.a mosque in Baku, Azerbaijan
 
ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
48,806
52
73,094
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Bhong Mosque in Rahim Yar Khan


Bhong Mosque (Bhong Masjid) is located in the village of Bhong, Sadiqabad Tehsil, Rahim Yar Khan District, Southern Punjab Pakistan. It was designed and constructed over a period of nearly 50 years (1932–1982) and won the Aga Khan Award for Architecture in 1986. A postage stamp depicting it was issued on May 12, 2004 in Pakistan.;

.


















.
.
.









 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Saif al-Arab The story of the famous volcano in Saudi Arabia near the Prophet’s (saws) Mosque Middle East & Africa 49
S Famous Bengalis of Pakistan descent. Pakistan History 15
Fahad Khan 2 Dissecting Modern Fighter Aircrafts| Abhijit Iyer | Famous India Today TV F16 Guy Indian Defence Forum 1
Aramagedon Famous Iranian Scientists, Business People and Entrepreneurs Iranian Defence Forum 0
Sunny4pak Tariq Aziz (Famous TV Artist) Died in Lahore General Photos & Multimedia 10
V The famous peoples you ever met , Social & Current Events 54
eldarlmari Mike Tyson talked on a podcast about the time one of his famous pet tigers attacked a woman Members Club 4
H Lebanese Nour And Chihab getting famous in pakistan General Photos & Multimedia 0
Ivan Israel`s Famous Newspaper 'The Jerusalem Post' Claims Turkey and Iran are Supporting Protests in US Middle East & Africa 7
drumstick Kashmir's famous Kshirbhavani fair General Photos & Multimedia 0

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top