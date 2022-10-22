10 Events That Defined the Victorian Era

Kings and Generals animated historical documentary series on thecontinues with a video with events that defined this age, as we, supported by Paradox Interactive and Victoria 3, talk about First Opium War 1839-1842, Mines Act of 1842, Revolutions of 1848, Unification of Italy and Germany 1848-1871, Crimean War 1854-1856, American Civil war 1861-1865, Germ Theory 1861, Meiji Restoration 1868, Opening of the Transpacific railway and Suez Canal 1869, Great Eastern Crisis 1875-1878, and more!