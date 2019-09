10 Corps, Southern Command get new commanders as Army announces postings

Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas was appointed as the new commander of the Rawalpindi-based 10 Corps on Thursday as the Pakistan Army announced new postings for its top officers.The Rawalpindi based formation is a vital command of the Army and is responsible for the Line of Control (LoC). The reshuffle comes amid recent tensions between the two nuclear-armed states after India's revocation of occupied Kashmir's special status.A statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) also stated that Lt Gen Waseem Ashraf has been transferred to Southern Command (12 Corps) as its new commanding officer replacing Lt Gen Asim Saleem Bajwa. He was serving as Inspector General Arms (IG Arms) prior to his new posting.Lt Gen Mohammad Chiragh Haider has been appointed as the new director-general of Joint Staff (DJ JS) at JSHQ, where he replaced Lt Gen Azhar Abbas.The newly-promoted Lt Khalid Zia has been posted as the new IG Arms, whereas Lt Gen Bilal Akbar has been appointed as the new chairman of Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF), Wah, replacing Lt Gen Sadiq Ali.