🤣 10 Chinese migrants detained after 🚣‍♂️ landing on Sunny Isles Beach (in Florida)

:china: :haha:
Official: 10 Chinese migrants detained after landing on Sunny Isles Beach

Authorities responded to a migrant landing on Sunny Isles Beach Monday morning in what federal officials characterized as a “suspected maritime smuggling event.”
SUNNY ISLES BEACH, Fla. – Authorities responded to a migrant landing on Sunny Isles Beach Monday morning in what federal officials characterized as a “suspected maritime smuggling event.”

According to the U.S. Border Patrol, 10 Chinese nationals made it ashore.

The landing happened near the Newport Beachside Hotel & Resort at 16701 Collins Ave.

Sky 10 flew over the scene at around 11:30 a.m., where a group of police officers gathered near a pile of items.

“While we were in the hotel we saw like cops and sirens and we were a little bit confused and then when we came outside we saw a bunch of like Asian people that were being stopped,” witness Diego Quevedo said. “Apparently, they were saying they came in a boat and there were like 10-15 of them and they caught like four or five over there.”

Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar, who leads the Border Patrol’s Miami sector, said the investigation was still ongoing as of early Monday afternoon.

Why the hell has there been an upsurge in Chinese nationals illegally coming here? Seems fishy af
In the first half of this year, several major media outlets in China were talking about the US government's imminent repeal of Article 42 on illegal immigration. This year is the last window for smugglers to obtain legal status.
 
Why the hell has there been an upsurge in Chinese nationals illegally coming here? Seems fishy af
Coupled with that Article 42 expiration, Wechat videos are littered with clips describing and promoting life in the US. I saw some of these... A Uber driver earns $150,000 a year, a beginning clerk $60k, a waitor $90-120k... I suspect these videos were made by smugglers. It seemed to me the videos sort of exaggerate the incomes of jobs that these illegal immigrants would take. Some discussion board posters were saying the smuggling costs would come to some $15,000+. This is like rebuilding the scam/smuggling ring in Burma in the US.
 

