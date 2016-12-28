10 Best BBQ places and restaurants in Lahore
Lahore is the city of living hearts and is famous for its eateries around the world. Lahori people love to eat in the streets, stalls and hotels. They prefer the desi and chatpata food that satisfy their taste buds. Here we have come up with the list of 10 best BBQ places and restaurants in Lahore that will serve you with the chatkhareydar Tikkas and Kebabs that you will love it.
Baba Jamal Tikka Shop
Source: lcci.pkAddress: Behind Mall of Lahore, Lahore, Pakistan-54000
Coordinates: 31.528881398004106, 74.37878281066313
Contact: +923238821007
Grill’n’Bake
Address: Plaza # 5, Block – S, Phase 2C DHA, 54810
Coordinates: 31.471367754057766, 74.39097552744002
Contact: 0308 4442253
Website: http://www.grillnbake.com/
Bar BQ Tonight
Address: 7A، 3 Mian Mehmood Ali Kasoori Road, Block A3 Block A 3 Gulberg III, Lahore, Punjab
Coordinates: 31.507889128762596, 74.3556032481645
Contact: +9242111227111
Website: http://www.bbqtonight.com/lahore
Siddique Kabab Shop
Address: Block D Model Town, Lahore, Punjab
Coordinates: 31.490599489939864, 74.3193495001593
Contact: 0322 4935974
Qabail
Address: Address: 46-A MM Alam Rd, Block B2 Block B 2 Gulberg III, Lahore, Punjab
Coordinates: 31.515642957789172, 74.3517387748661
Haveli Restaurant
Address: Address: 2170-A Food St Fort Rd, Shahi Mohalla Walled City of Lahore, Lahore, Punjab
Coordinates: 31.587715327505496, 74.31147320838119
Contact: +923008414899
Website: http://www.haveli.com.pk/
Spice Bazaar
Address: T-01, Off MM Alam Road، Tipu Rd, Block T Gulberg 2, Lahore, Punjab
Coordinates: 31.519360531912355, 74.35510987232901
Website: http://www.spicebazaar.pk/
Café Aylanto
Address: Address: 12 C1 MM Alam Rd, Block C1 Block C 1 Gulberg III, Lahore, Punjab
Coordinates: 31.521071530692748, 74.35094756882704
Contact: +924235751886
Website: http://www.cafeaylanto.org
Galito’s – Flame Grilled Chicken
Address: Emporium Mall, Food Court, Abdul Haque Rd, Trade Centre Commercial Area Phase 2 Johar Town, Lahore, Punjab
Coordinates: 31.46812768256832, 74.26615493500337
Contact: 042 32592472
Website: http://galitos.com.pk/
Monal Restaurant
Address: Plaza Liberty، Shahdara Park and Ride, Roundabout Commercial Area Gulberg III, Lahore, Punjab
Coordinates: 31.510603224050737, 74.34119672232727
Contact: +924235789824
Website: http://lahore.themonal.com/
These 10 places are the best BBQ places in Lahore that serves the delicious and scrumptious Pakistani food. Pay a visit to these places and you will remember the taste forever.
