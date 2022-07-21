10 beautiful resorts to visit near Dhaka

Watch: 10 resorts to visit near Dhaka this Eid
Eid is just around the corner and it is the perfect time to plan a quiet getaway with family and friends at one of these resorts
Tasmiah Nowshaba Bartakullah Bratee
July 9, 2022 5:12 PM
Quiet getaways within Dhaka have become a thing of the past. The hustle and bustle of the city, combined with the hectic schedule makes it nearly impossible for people to have some breathing space.
However, another Eid is just around the corner and is the perfect time to plan a quiet getaway with family and friends. If you are looking to spend some quality time amid nature, here is a list of 10 resorts near Dhaka where you can let some steam off:
Shaira Garden Hotel and Resort
Located in Narayanganj’s Madanpur Union, Shaira Garden is only 22 kilometres from the hustle and bustle of Dhaka. Tucked away in the quiet village of Hedayet Para, the 30-bigha resort will give you the much-needed getaway from your hectic schedule.
The highly secure lust resort has a restaurant, minibar, free wifi, 24X7 electricity, gym, swimming pool, barbeque and fishing arrangements, car parking and all modern amenities to make your stay as comfortable as possible. The place also has a conference room with the capacity to accommodate 250 people.
On the occasion of Eid, Shaira Garden Hotel and Resort is providing the following packages for the month of July:
Entry+Swimming Pool- Tk599/per person
Entry+Buffet lunch- Tk999/per person
Entry+lunch+swimming pool- 1399/per person
Moreover, it is also providing 20% off on the third package for children aged four to eight.
Contact: 01908809891
Google Map: https://maps.app.goo.gl/eK7FPnxRCu9nYVzp9
Subarna Bhumi ResortIf you are willing to travel a little further, Subarna Bhumi Resort is just an hour-and-half away from the city. Located 43 kilometres from Dhaka in Munshiganj’s Gazaria, the resort sprawls over 15 acres of land and the perfect mix of natural beauty and modern establishment will leave you awed.
The resort comes with countless trees, a big pond, cottage, playground and eco-park. As part of its Eid offer it has launched a Tk2,199/per person buffet package which includes an all-day pass into the resort and evening snacks on the floating restaurant.
Contact: 01841921065
Google Map: https://maps.app.goo.gl/ZTRiAEuQJwoFksFD9
Fawgan Eco ResortLocated four kilometres from Gazipur’s Rajendrapur Cantonment area, Fawgan Eco Resort is the perfect spot if you are looking for a quiet getaway. If the concrete city has left you jaded and exhausted, the resort’s natural beauty is bound to recharge you.
Just two hours away from Dhaka, you can visit with friends and family and easily come back the same day. Its all-day (11am to 6pm) Eid package for two costing Tk5,000 includes breakfast, lunch, evening snacks, a barbeque dinner, deluxe room, swimming pool and boating facilities.
Contact: 01778474794
Google Map: https://maps.app.goo.gl/CVbUXg7H3HdSmRLA7
Nokkhottrobari ResortThe brainchild of actors Touqir Ahmed and Bipasha Hayat, Nokkhotrobari is located at Gazipur’s Rajendrapur area. Built over 25 bighas of land, the resort comprises a pond, artificial fountain, conference hall, swimming pool, restaurant, a residential building, and 11 cottages made of wood, bamboo and hay. It is offering a 25% off on room rent during the Eid holidays. Moreover, entrance per person is Tk500, swimming pool, boating or table tennis per hour Tk300 and various other packages that include two meals and an evening snack.
Contact: 01772224281
Google Map: https://maps.app.goo.gl/J2SXtbMVVDAV6zTq6
Sarah ResortLocated in Gazipur, Sarah Resort has six bungalows, water lodge, Raja View tower, swimming pool, 9-D movie theatre, VR games, mini bar, gym, jacuzzi, mud house, kids zone, indoor and outdoor game, kayaking, boat riding, cycle riding, a mini zoo among other things.
If you want you can also fly lanterns or kites. The daylong package for adults costing Tk3,800 includes lunch, swimming pool, playground and zoo access and boating facilities. The same package will cost Tk1,900 for children aged five to ten years and free for those below five. You can also rent rooms as per your liking and budget.
Contact: 01980003000
Google Map: https://maps.app.goo.gl/EK5DduiHxshyFk4q8
Shamol Bangla Resort and Convention Center Just 7 kilometres from Mohammadpur Beriband lies the eye-catching Shamol Bangla Resort and Convention Centre. As part of its Eid offer, it has launched four day-long (9am to 7pm) packages which includes entry fee, swimming pool facility and lunch. Depending on the menu, the packages will cost Tk700, Tk750, Tk800 and Tk850 per person. The place is child-friendly with several rides and animals.
Contact: 01776508612
Google Map: https://maps.app.goo.gl/74YatB3U6VBzTeVf9
Sobuj Pata ResortSobuj Pata Resort is another place you can opt for if you are looking for a quiet place with lots of greenery. It has suites, super deluxe rooms, deluxe rooms, a beautiful picnic spot, a modern swimming pool, tent and barbeque facilities and restaurant.
Until July 30, it offers a 25% discount on a one night stay (12 noon to 11 am the next day). In addition to accommodation, the package includes entrance fee, swimming pool, kids zone, complimentary welcome drink and breakfast. The place is completely free for children under five.
Contact: 01707330174
Google Map: https://maps.app.goo.gl/Mjc85GSs8KxAnHGT7
Shohag Palli ResortShohag Palli Resort lies nearly four kilometers away from Gazipur’s Chandra at Kalampur village. The pillars of the hanging bridge and the engravings in the balcony are the main attractions for guests coming to the resort. An artificial lake with water year-around with fishes in them serves as another attraction.
A lake flows past the cottages creating a serene environment. Its Eid offer is a day-long package costing Tk1,599, which includes the entry free, buffet lunch, boating, swimming pool, playground and kids zone.
Contact: 01321156888
Google Map: https://maps.app.goo.gl/9Zj2Wjcfzi2d6MVL8
Dream Square ResortDream Square Resort is located on the northern end of Gazipur, sprawling over 120 bighas of land. It is the perfect mixture of nature and modernity with three huge lakes and lush living accommodations. From July 8 to July 16, it has a one-night package for Tk11,500 which includes living arrangements, lunch, evening snacks, dinner and breakfast the next morning. The place is completely free for children under five.
Contact: 01407004607
Google Map: https://maps.app.goo.gl/59MVQnQuoE9ZqTA1A
La Riveria ResortLa Riveria is located near the Shitalakshya River in Narayanganj’s Rupganj area. The resort has already become popular among people due to its infrastructure. The aesthetic infrastructure of this resort is visible from the Purbachal Kanchan Bridge.
The resort has a day-long package of Tk3,550 per person (10 am to 6 pm) for Eid. The package includes private AC wooden cottage, food, swimming pool facilities, playground, kid zone, car parking facilities, 360° view restaurant, river view dining space, and an open stage. The price of the package without the cottage is Tk1,500 per person.
Contact: 01810011142