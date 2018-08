Bell receives $510m contract for AH-1Z Viper order for Marine Corps





27 AUGUST, 2018



SOURCE: FLIGHTGLOBAL.COM



BY: GARRETT REIM



LOS ANGELES

USA’s purchases of H-1 AH-1Z Viper wind down, Bell has been looking to Asia and the Middle East to sustain the model’s production. The company has made foreign military sales to Bahrain and Pakistan, and is also eyeing potential sales to Japan and Thailand.