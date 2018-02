I am stuckstuck, slave ?

Or I just debunked your idiocy. You said you had seen military fields and yet said that 10k figure is fake.

ofc, coz you're dumb init. There's no way pakistan can at any given time train 10k soldiers. That means the quoted figure is accumulated. But since you follow dead vultures blindly. It is jot unexpected of you to speak such typical bullshit.

Click to expand...