Well you see Canadians and English Sikhs are rich. Besides in a single year they would come on the birthday celebrations that are in November, then a ceremony at nankana saheb happened some other time . They come at besakhi. Then activities at Panja saheb happen different time of year and also maharaja ranjeet Singh ceremonies happen some where around the year.

So their celebrations continue all around the year .

Even if this figure is false but this sikh trail or sikh tourism do have the potential to earn more then 3 billion..

Click to expand...