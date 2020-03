The more tests you take, the more positives you find,

Note:

New York is a very very congested town where it is difficult to get from 1 place to others without using public transportIt also happens to be the "Connecting Hub" for all international flights into USA , so the chances were always high that it will get impactedHowever 10,000 figure is a massive numberThe state has conducted 45,437 tests, he said, and now has a total of 10,356 coronavirus cases.City of Sky Scrapers , of course you can get around unless you take "share" an elevator" he said, adding that New York is now conducting more tests per capita than China or South Korea.New York also has a considerable population of Italian Decent possible ties to Italy or visitation in near pastBut pretty much all passengers make a stop over in New York