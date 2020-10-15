What's new

£10,000 arranged by PTI govt for protest against Nawaz in London

Prime Minister Imran Khan had asked his UK party leader and Advisor Sahibzada Jahangir to hold protest outside the residence of Nawaz Sharif on Park Lane.


Sahibzada Jahangir confirmed in a message to media that PM Imran Khan has asked him to hold protests outside the former PM’s London residence during a phone call between the PM and Sahibzada Jahangir, who is PM’s Investment spokesman for UK and Europe according to his profile on Twitter.


Credible sources within the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf (PTI) claim that at least £10,000 has been arranged and distributed to PTI as well as Pakistan Patriotic Front workers to protest outside Nawaz Sharif’s son Hassan Nawaz’s office and Avenfield House on 16th October.


In the message sent out to the media, Sahibzada Jahangir confirmed that he had been tasked by PM Imran Khan to organise a demonstration outside Stanhope House to disrupt Nawaz Sharif’s speech in the Gujranwala jalsa scheduled for 16th October.


He said: “PM has directed me to organise a demonstration outside Nawaz Sharif house in london on Friday 16th Oct between 3pm – 6pm. This is the time NS will be addressing a Jalsa in Gujranwala.
Our protest will be shown live in Pakistan on television.

1602742643088.png


“We will be standing in groups of 6 person. Police has given us permission to stand at distance in groups of 6.


“I kindly request your support & participation. I know Friday is a working day. Some may not be able to make it. Totally understandable. I know you may have other commitments. But those who can, let’s make our protest successful to expose fugitive NS anti-military narrative & his abuses against PTI government,” the message said.


The TIP Investigations Desk has learnt from credible sources within the Pakistan High Commission in London that the Prime Minister has pressurised PHC London to provide full support to the protestors and also assured them that their protest will be broadcast on PTV which is funded by the national exchequer.


Sources claim that there was resistance within the High Commission to use state resources against the political opposition of Pakistan for the ruling party’s interests but after a meeting between Sahibzada Janagir and Pakistan High Commission officials, the matters has been finalised with the state of Pakistan providing full support to the protestors outside Stanhope House.


Previously, masked protestors raised havoc outside Nawaz Sharif’s home in Avenfield House whilst carrying placards supporting the Pakistan army.

During the meeting between Pakistan High Commission diplomats and Sahibzada Jahangir and Tariq Mahmood, funds were provided and directions were given to people to attend two protests.


Sources said that PM Imran Khan has directed the state owned PTV to give full coverage to both protests in London.

Now taxpayers' money will be used to fund "protest" for political gains? Sadiq and Ameen??
 
After Imran niazi made Pakistan economically a leading country in whole south asia, even leaving China behind, they can now spend all our money on politics.
 
No where it is said it was arranged through government funds :D PTI UK is well capable of arranging 10k.
It is a very meager sum, infact negligible compared to what Plmn is spending for it's jalsa.

While we are on the topic care to explain 2.5 billion of public money spent by Plmn on just one constituency by-election expense?
I S I said:
After Imran niazi made Pakistan economically a leading country in whole south asia, even leaving China behind, they can now spend all our money on politics.
Click to expand...
Where does it say gov funds?

Now where was this patriotism when Plmn spent 2.5 billion of public funds on just one by election?

Hilarious. :D
 
Patriot forever said:
No where it is said it was arranged through government funds :D PTI UK is well capable of arranging 10k.
It is a very meager sum, infact negligible compared to what Plmn is spending for it's jalsa.

While we are on the topic care to explain 2.5 billion of public money spent by Plmn on just one constituency by-election expense?


Where does it say gov funds?

Now where was this patriotism when Plmn spent 2.5 billion of public funds on just one by election?

Hilarious. :D
Click to expand...
Who will pay PTV for the live coverage of this rented protest??
 
muhammadhafeezmalik said:
Now taxpayers' money will be used to fund "protest" for political gains? Sadiq and Ameen??
Click to expand...
I S I said:
After Imran niazi made Pakistan economically a leading country in whole south asia, even leaving China behind, they can now spend all our money on politics.
Click to expand...
What is the proof that this money is public money and not party fund? Or you're trying to pull things our of your arse?
 
muhammadhafeezmalik said:
Surly not the exchequer.
Click to expand...
youthians are like 8y old retarded kids with repeated arguments like 'no u'.
People: your abbu committe robbery.
Fkd in the brain Youthian: what about your abbu?
Jazzbot said:
What is the proof that this money is public money and not party fund? Or you're trying to pull things our of your arse?
Click to expand...
i have the proof but i won't share it like your abbu niazi didn't share 35 punctures one.
 
I S I said:
youthians are like 8y old retarded kids with repeated arguments like 'no u'.
People: your abbu committe robbery.
Fkd in the brain Youthian: what about your abbu?

i have the proof but i won't share it like your abbu niazi didn't share 35 punctures one.
Click to expand...
The problem is patwaris are like wh*res trying to teach decency to others.
They are completely unfamiliar with the terms 'hypocrisy' and 'moral standing'.

They are trying to find flaw in this report where there is none and than ignoring 2.5b spent of public exchequer staring right in their face. All in one sentence
 
