£10,000 arranged by PTI govt for protest against Nawaz in London

Sahibzada Jahangir confirmed in a message to media that PM Imran Khan has asked him to hold protests outside the former PM’s London residence during a phone call between the PM and Sahibzada Jahangir, who is PM’s Investment spokesman for UK and Europe according to his profile on Twitter.





Credible sources within the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf (PTI) claim that at least £10,000 has been arranged and distributed to PTI as well as Pakistan Patriotic Front workers to protest outside Nawaz Sharif’s son Hassan Nawaz’s office and Avenfield House on 16th October.





In the message sent out to the media, Sahibzada Jahangir confirmed that he had been tasked by PM Imran Khan to organise a demonstration outside Stanhope House to disrupt Nawaz Sharif’s speech in the Gujranwala jalsa scheduled for 16th October.





He said: “PM has directed me to organise a demonstration outside Nawaz Sharif house in london on Friday 16th Oct between 3pm – 6pm. This is the time NS will be addressing a Jalsa in Gujranwala.

Our protest will be shown live in Pakistan on television.



“We will be standing in groups of 6 person. Police has given us permission to stand at distance in groups of 6.





“I kindly request your support & participation. I know Friday is a working day. Some may not be able to make it. Totally understandable. I know you may have other commitments. But those who can, let’s make our protest successful to expose fugitive NS anti-military narrative & his abuses against PTI government,” the message said.





The TIP Investigations Desk has learnt from credible sources within the Pakistan High Commission in London that the Prime Minister has pressurised PHC London to provide full support to the protestors and also assured them that their protest will be broadcast on PTV which is funded by the national exchequer.





Sources claim that there was resistance within the High Commission to use state resources against the political opposition of Pakistan for the ruling party’s interests but after a meeting between Sahibzada Janagir and Pakistan High Commission officials, the matters has been finalised with the state of Pakistan providing full support to the protestors outside Stanhope House.





Previously, masked protestors raised havoc outside Nawaz Sharif’s home in Avenfield House whilst carrying placards supporting the Pakistan army.



During the meeting between Pakistan High Commission diplomats and Sahibzada Jahangir and Tariq Mahmood, funds were provided and directions were given to people to attend two protests.





Sources said that PM Imran Khan has directed the state owned PTV to give full coverage to both protests in London.



I S I said: After Imran niazi made Pakistan economically a leading country in whole south asia, even leaving China behind, they can now spend all our money on politics. Click to expand...

No where it is said it was arranged through government fundsPTI UK is well capable of arranging 10k.It is a very meager sum, infact negligible compared to what Plmn is spending for it's jalsa.While we are on the topic care to explain 2.5 billion of public money spent by Plmn on just one constituency by-election expense?Where does it say gov funds?Now where was this patriotism when Plmn spent 2.5 billion of public funds on just one by election?Hilarious.