  • Saturday, August 1, 2020

1 U.S. Marine killed, 8 missing in training accident

Discussion in 'Americas' started by Dariush the Great, Jul 31, 2020 at 5:49 PM.

  Jul 31, 2020 at 5:49 PM #1
    Dariush the Great

    Dariush the Great

  Jul 31, 2020 at 5:51 PM #2
    QWECXZ

    QWECXZ

    Three US warships caught fire and now this. Accidents. Accidents everywhere...

    [​IMG]
    Sorry that I don't feel like editing the photo. But you get the meme I guess.
     
  Jul 31, 2020 at 5:54 PM #3
    Philip the Arab

    Philip the Arab

    AAV are the shittiest vehicles possible, should be replaced asap after this.
     
  Jul 31, 2020 at 6:56 PM #4
    Hamartia Antidote

    Hamartia Antidote

    They look pretty cool. But I bet those guys were driving at night with the hatch open due to the hot weather. One high wave...

     
    Last edited: Jul 31, 2020 at 8:37 PM
  Jul 31, 2020 at 7:24 PM #5
    PeacefulWar

    PeacefulWar

    LMAO, IIRC this is how Indian sailors destroyed their Russian built SSN.
     
  Jul 31, 2020 at 7:54 PM #6
    Hamartia Antidote

    Hamartia Antidote

    WTF? These things don't have sensors on all the outer hatches? Like when you have your car door open?
    This seems incredible to be allowed to happen.
     
  Jul 31, 2020 at 7:57 PM #7
    Beast

    Beast

    My neighborhood high school sailor club members seamanship skill can beat those IN sailors.
     
  Jul 31, 2020 at 8:02 PM #8
    PeacefulWar

    PeacefulWar

  Jul 31, 2020 at 8:14 PM #9
    Hamartia Antidote

    Hamartia Antidote

  Jul 31, 2020 at 8:30 PM #10
    tman786

    tman786

    This is what happens when the Americans train with the Indians. They pick up their bad habits
     
  Jul 31, 2020 at 8:39 PM #11
    I S I

    I S I

