1 U.S. Marine killed, 8 missing in training accident

Discussion in 'Americas' started by Dariush the Great, Jul 31, 2020 at 5:49 PM.
Three US warships caught fire and now this. Accidents. Accidents everywhere...
Sorry that I don't feel like editing the photo. But you get the meme I guess.
AAV are the shittiest vehicles possible, should be replaced asap after this.
They look pretty cool. But I bet those guys were driving at night with the hatch open due to the hot weather. One high wave...
LMAO, IIRC this is how Indian sailors destroyed their Russian built SSN.
WTF? These things don't have sensors on all the outer hatches? Like when you have your car door open?
This seems incredible to be allowed to happen.
My neighborhood high school sailor club members seamanship skill can beat those IN sailors.
I know right?
That is exactly my first reaction
https://nationalinterest.org/blog/b...dollar-submarine-forgetting-close-hatch-55942
Russians and their brute force mechanical designs with the bare minimum of electronics.
This is what happens when the Americans train with the Indians. They pick up their bad habits
that's serious burnnnnnn