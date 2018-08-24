1 terrorist killed in Anantnag

Separate names with a comma.
Discussion in 'Indian Defence Forum' started by Robinhood Pandey, Aug 24, 2018 at 11:48 AM.
Good
Burn the body
One militant killed and you creatures open a new thread.
Yesterday, militants killed three Indian policemen but no one made any mention of it.
Proof that lives of Indian security personal are meaningless to the Indians.
These terrorists are brainwashed to be cannon fodder for the Indian Army with promises of eternal glory and the only thing they achieved is the mods changing PDF titles from 'terrorists' to 'freedom' fighters.
It's pretty obvious who's life is worthless.