1 Terrorist killed & 9 arrested in Sibbi , Swat and Lahore - 4th April 2021 .

CTD Arrests Two Terrorists Of Banned Outfit In Lahore

April 5, 2021

It is pertinent to mention here that the arrested terrorists were planning to target places of worship in the city.

According to details, the CTD conducted an operation at Band Road Lahore and arrested two terrorists. Explosive material and other arms were also recovered from them.

According to sources, the arrested terrorists were identified as Mohibullah and Muhammad Hanif. Sources also revealed that terrorist Mohibullah was carrying head money of Rs 2.5 million.