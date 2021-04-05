1 Terrorist killed & 9 arrested in Sibbi , Swat and Lahore - 4th April 2021 .

Pakistan Ka Beta
CTD Arrests Two Terrorists Of Banned Outfit In Lahore
April 5, 2021
LAHORE (92 News) - Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) foiled a major terrorism bid in Lahore and arrested two terrorists associated with banned outfit.
It is pertinent to mention here that the arrested terrorists were planning to target places of worship in the city.
According to details, the CTD conducted an operation at Band Road Lahore and arrested two terrorists. Explosive material and other arms were also recovered from them.
According to sources, the arrested terrorists were identified as Mohibullah and Muhammad Hanif. Sources also revealed that terrorist Mohibullah was carrying head money of Rs 2.5 million.
