1 terrorist killed, 4 captured, lots of weaponry seized by CTD in Balochistan

Agreed.Police and FC joint collaboration can end the reign of terror in Baluchistan. In fact more police intelligence will end the supporters and accomplices of Terrorists in Baluchistan.
What i find troubling is that the guy who attacked stock exchange in Karachi was in constant contact with his sister via landline and no one tracked him. Police unlike army can blend in local population and can stop the terrorists from planning and coordinating. The province needs more intelligence work from all LEAs.
Although UCAVS can do all that in 1 go. Identify, track and neutralise terrorists before they can attack our troops.
Also I expect this IBO to be one of many to be launched.
Balochistan is gonna be crazy in these upcoming weeks....
The guy is dead. Look at his pupils.
Keep going kill, capture and torture.
We need to do more, don't spare these scums.
