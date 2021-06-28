What's new

1 terrorist killed, 4 captured, lots of weaponry seized by CTD in Balochistan

Vapnope

Vapnope

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 11, 2015
4,375
15
7,463
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Police and FC joint collaboration can end the reign of terror in Baluchistan. In fact more police intelligence will end the supporters and accomplices of Terrorists in Baluchistan.
 
Huffal

Huffal

FULL MEMBER
Dec 27, 2020
557
0
554
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Vapnope said:
Police and FC joint collaboration can end the reign of terror in Baluchistan. In fact more police intelligence will end the supporters and accomplices of Terrorists in Baluchistan.
Click to expand...
Agreed.

Although UCAVS can do all that in 1 go. Identify, track and neutralise terrorists before they can attack our troops.

Also I expect this IBO to be one of many to be launched.

Balochistan is gonna be crazy in these upcoming weeks....
 
Vapnope

Vapnope

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 11, 2015
4,375
15
7,463
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Huffal said:
Agreed.

Although UCAVS can do all that in 1 go. Identify, track and neutralise terrorists before they can attack our troops.

Also I expect this IBO to be one of many to be launched.

Balochistan is gonna be crazy in these upcoming weeks....
Click to expand...
What i find troubling is that the guy who attacked stock exchange in Karachi was in constant contact with his sister via landline and no one tracked him. Police unlike army can blend in local population and can stop the terrorists from planning and coordinating. The province needs more intelligence work from all LEAs.
Reichsmarschall said:
Anyone knows what's this about? And why's Terrorist scratching his genitals?
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1409482952984043521
Click to expand...
The guy is dead. Look at his pupils.
 
Huffal

Huffal

FULL MEMBER
Dec 27, 2020
557
0
554
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Vapnope said:
What i find troubling is that the guy who attacked stock exchange in Karachi was in constant contact with his sister via landline and no one tracked him. Police unlike army can blend in local population and can stop the terrorists from planning and coordinating. The province needs more intelligence work from all LEAs.

The guy is dead. Look at his pupils.
Click to expand...
Strange....
 
Muhammed45

Muhammed45

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 2, 2015
6,950
-4
10,775
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Finally, Pakistani state is trying to completely control its territories hence cutting off Foreign hands from its borders. Congratulations and wish you good Luck.
The Foreign supported insurgency in Baluchistan must end.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom