What's new

1 terrorist killed , 2 arrested in 3 operations in KP , Pakistan - May 2021 .

Pakistan Ka Beta

Pakistan Ka Beta

FULL MEMBER
Aug 7, 2019
1,787
3
4,902
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1392104525276848128






https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1392161075857002499





https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1392134825742643203






https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1391709884257914882









https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1391743986398863366


Lakki police claim killing terrorist in encounter
The Newspaper's Correspondent Published May 12, 2021 - Updated about 11 hours ago
Facebook Count
Twitter Share


The police claimed on Tuesday to have killed a suspected terrorist in an encounter in Wanda Maghara village of Lakki Marwat here on Tuesday. — AFP/File

The police claimed on Tuesday to have killed a suspected terrorist in an encounter in Wanda Maghara village of Lakki Marwat here on Tuesday. — AFP/File
LAKKI MARWAT: The police claimed on Tuesday to have killed a suspected terrorist in an encounter in Wanda Maghara village of Lakki Marwat here on Tuesday.
An official said the police helped by the Counter-Terrorism Department commandos launched an intelligence-based operation in the rural locality of Kurrum Par.
He said on the night of May 8, a group of terrorists had attacked a temporary check point on the Indus Highway in the limits of Dadiwala police station, killing ASI Mohammad Shah and injuring constable Anwar Ali Khan.
The official said that a party of Dadiwala police station had engaged the terrorists till reinforcement reached there from the police lines.
Later, two terrorists identified as Shanullah of North Waziristan tribal district, and Zar Mohammad of Bannu district had been killed in a shootout with the law enforcers.
The official said that the police had spread informers in search of the fleeing terrorists and their facilitators.
He added that Bannu division police chief Sajid Ali Khan and Lakki Marwat district police officer Imran Khan led the search operation in the trans-river belt of Kurram Par.
The official said that a large contingent of police was dispatched to the area on information about the presence of suspected terrorist, Imtiaz of North Waziristan, there.
An exchange of fire took place when the law enforcers tried to surround the hideout of the wanted man, resulting into the killing of Imtiaz, the official said, adding that besides being involved in subversive activities, Imtiaz was a facilitator of terrorists who had attacked the policemen on the Indus Highway.
The official said that two terrorists managed to escape and that efforts were underway to arrest them. He said that the police seized an assault rifle, a hand grenade, a pistol, ammunition and motorcycle from the hideout.
The police shifted the body to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Naurang, the official said.
Published in Dawn, May 12th, 2021


www.dawn.com

Lakki police claim killing terrorist in encounter

Officials had launched an intelligence-based operation in the rural locality of Kurrum Par.
www.dawn.com
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Pakistan Ka Beta
1 Policeman Martyred , 3 terrorists killed & 4 arrested in KP Operations - May 2021
Replies
6
Views
334
Baz2020
B

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom