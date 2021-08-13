What's new

1 Soldier Martyred & 3 terrorists killed in Loralai , Balochistan - Aug 2021 .

Zarvan

Zarvan

Aesterix said:
Sheikh Rasheed's cannon fodder , about whom nobody cares.
What Sheikh Rasheed has to do with this ? Some people want to blame him for them having constipation is another thing. And what we need to do is make our border management stronger. Plus go after TTP and BLA leadership inside Pakistan as well as outside Pakistan. Plus get attack helicopters and start using drones in a big way.
 
Aesterix

Aesterix

Zarvan said:
What Sheikh Rasheed has to do with this ? Some people want to blame him for them having constipation is another thing. And what we need to do is make our border management stronger. Plus go after TTP and BLA leadership inside Pakistan as well as outside Pakistan. Plus get attack helicopters and start using drones in a big way.
FC is under interior ministry, and which the minister?
 
Zarvan

Zarvan

Aesterix said:
FC is under interior ministry, and which the minister?
We all know who FC is really under. And also even if anyone else would have been charge same thing would be happening. Our over all policy of not hitting TTP and BLA leadership hideouts in Iran and Afghanistan is making us pay the price. First understand the issue. Bring any one on this seat and you would have same issue for sometime. What is happening in Afghanistan will have some affect here. A multi prong approach is needed.
Sainthood 101 said:
This fool
Bring best guy you think there is and same crap will be happening. People have no idea about war but want to comment like experts.
 
Signalian

Signalian

Zarvan said:
What Sheikh Rasheed has to do with this ? Some people want to blame him for them having constipation is another thing. And what we need to do is make our border management stronger. Plus go after TTP and BLA leadership inside Pakistan as well as outside Pakistan. Plus get attack helicopters and start using drones in a big way.
Border management is under FC and FC is under MOI and who is heading MOI ?
Zarvan said:
We all know who FC is really under. And also even if anyone else would have been charge same thing would be happening. Our over all policy of not hitting TTP and BLA leadership hideouts in Iran and Afghanistan is making us pay the price. First understand the issue. Bring any one on this seat and you would have same issue for sometime. What is happening in Afghanistan will have some affect here. A multi prong approach is needed.
You can wipe out TTA and BLA in Afghanistan, but who will wipe out the enemies with in Pakistan ?

The highlighted bold part in your post shows that you know that the internal mess is there. Unless the head of MOI is sincere to Pakistan and its needs, these incidents wont cease. You can have 10000 drones fully loaded with missiles and another 500 fully armed gunships, but MOI's weak and insincere policy is being exposed in every incident that occurs.
 
Zarvan

Zarvan

Signalian said:
Border management is under FC and FC is under MOI and who is heading MOI ?
Change him and 100 guys after that and same crap will be happening. And secondly FC is under MOI and I am batman. We all know who really FC is under. And that institution along with its policies of not hitting TTP and BLA inside Afghanistan and Iran are making us pay.
 
Signalian

Signalian

Zarvan said:
Change him and 100 guys after that and same crap will be happening. And secondly FC is under MOI and I am batman. We all know who really FC is under.
See you know it too. The problem lies in Pakistan's Govt offices.

And that institution along with its policies of not hitting TTP and BLA inside Afghanistan and Iran are making us pay.
Really ? Is that true ?
You want to have drone strikes in Afghanistan and Iran against TTP and BLA to end these incidents ?

What about the traitors in own ranks who cant handle their posts ?
 
chauvunist

chauvunist

They are left exposed in the wide outskirts with no air support or any support whatsoever, they are left there to be sacrificed..truly sad state of affairs
 
