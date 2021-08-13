1 Soldier Martyred & 3 terrorists killed in Loralai , Balochistan - Aug 2021 .

Pakistan Ka Beta
What Sheikh Rasheed has to do with this ? Some people want to blame him for them having constipation is another thing. And what we need to do is make our border management stronger. Plus go after TTP and BLA leadership inside Pakistan as well as outside Pakistan. Plus get attack helicopters and start using drones in a big way.Sheikh Rasheed's cannon fodder , about whom nobody cares.
FC is under interior ministry, and which the minister?What Sheikh Rasheed has to do with this ? Some people want to blame him for them having constipation is another thing. And what we need to do is make our border management stronger. Plus go after TTP and BLA leadership inside Pakistan as well as outside Pakistan. Plus get attack helicopters and start using drones in a big way.
We all know who FC is really under. And also even if anyone else would have been charge same thing would be happening. Our over all policy of not hitting TTP and BLA leadership hideouts in Iran and Afghanistan is making us pay the price. First understand the issue. Bring any one on this seat and you would have same issue for sometime. What is happening in Afghanistan will have some affect here. A multi prong approach is needed.FC is under interior ministry, and which the minister?
Bring best guy you think there is and same crap will be happening. People have no idea about war but want to comment like experts.This fool
Border management is under FC and FC is under MOI and who is heading MOI ?What Sheikh Rasheed has to do with this ? Some people want to blame him for them having constipation is another thing. And what we need to do is make our border management stronger. Plus go after TTP and BLA leadership inside Pakistan as well as outside Pakistan. Plus get attack helicopters and start using drones in a big way.
You can wipe out TTA and BLA in Afghanistan, but who will wipe out the enemies with in Pakistan ?We all know who FC is really under. And also even if anyone else would have been charge same thing would be happening. Our over all policy of not hitting TTP and BLA leadership hideouts in Iran and Afghanistan is making us pay the price. First understand the issue. Bring any one on this seat and you would have same issue for sometime. What is happening in Afghanistan will have some affect here. A multi prong approach is needed.
Change him and 100 guys after that and same crap will be happening. And secondly FC is under MOI and I am batman. We all know who really FC is under. And that institution along with its policies of not hitting TTP and BLA inside Afghanistan and Iran are making us pay.Border management is under FC and FC is under MOI and who is heading MOI ?
See you know it too. The problem lies in Pakistan's Govt offices.Change him and 100 guys after that and same crap will be happening. And secondly FC is under MOI and I am batman. We all know who really FC is under.
Really ? Is that true ?And that institution along with its policies of not hitting TTP and BLA inside Afghanistan and Iran are making us pay.
Zarvan you will be eating your words if we bring general Tariq Khan as interior ministerBring best guy you think there is and same crap will be happening. People have no idea about war but want to comment like experts