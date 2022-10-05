What's new

1 pilot killed, another injured as Indian Army helicopter crashes near China border

1 pilot killed, another injured as Indian Army helicopter crashes near China border


Published on Oct 05, 2022 04:35 PM IST

The Army helicopter crash occurred near Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang, one of India’s last points before China

0480ace4-449d-11ed-b45c-96b88fd91a1d_1664967912637.jpg


An Indian Army pilot was killed and another injured after a helicopter crashed on Wednesday near Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang, one of India’s last points before China, officials said.

“An army aviation Cheetah helicopter flying in the forward area near Tawang has crashed on 05 October at around 10am during a routine sortie. Both the pilots were evacuated to nearest Military Hospital,” said a statement released by an Army public relations officer (PRO) at Assam’s Tezpur.

One of them received serious injuries and later succumbed to his injuries during treatment while another pilot is under treatment.

No specific reason behind the crash has been shared by the Army so far.

Over 40 people including former chief minister Dorjee Khandu have been killed in six helicopter crashes in Arunachal Pradesh since 2010.

www.hindustantimes.com

1 pilot killed, another injured as Army helicopter crashes near China border

The Army helicopter crash occurred near Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang, one of India’s last points before China
Over 40 people including former chief minister Dorjee Khandu have been killed in six helicopter crashes in Arunachal Pradesh since 2010.
China never recognizes so called Arunachal Pradesh, we call that region South Tibet, and India made that place Indian military aircrafts graveyard.
 

