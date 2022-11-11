What's new

1 person dead, 4 missing after fast-moving water sweeps through California homeless encampment

Five other people were rescued after they were swept away following heavy rain in the Southern California city of Ontario on Tuesday, officials said.

Nov. 11, 2022, 1:18 AM CST
By Julianne McShane

One person was dead and four were missing after fast-moving waters from heavy rain hit a homeless encampment in Southern California on Tuesday, officials said.

Officials rescued four other people who had been swept away in Ontario, and another person managed to pull out of the water, said Dan Bell, the city's communications director. All have been medically cleared, he added.

Officials believe all of the people were living in a homeless encampment near an area that feeds into a basin, Bell said.

Homeless outreach officials from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department reported Tuesday morning that there were six people who needed to be rescued from a riverbed in the 1200 block of East Fourth Street, according to information released by the city.

“They were doing their normal outreach ahead of a storm, from what I gathered,” Bell said of those officials.

The fire department tweeted Wednesday that "there has been an increase to the number of possible victims since yesterday as more info becomes available."

Bell said officials pieced together the higher number of victims based on information provided by witnesses.

www.nbcnews.com

Flooded homeless encampment in Santa Cruz, California


