1 killed, 30 hurt as BNP, cops clash at Nayapaltan

A man was killed and at least 30 others were injured after a clash erupted between police and BNP men in front of the party's central office in the capital's Nayapaltan this afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Mokbul Hossain, 43.


Inspector Bachchu Mia, in-charge of DMCH Police Outpost, confirmed that the man died at the hospital. The body bore pellet injuries, he added.

"The man was lying in a pool of blood in front of the party office. He had suffered pellet injuries. We took him to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where he died around 3:40pm," Mostafizur Rahman Rumi, publicity secretary of Jagannath University unit Chhatra Dal.

Nurul Haque Nur (Gano Adhikar Porishod) called people for mass uprise against the fascist regime .

He doesn't want any political Govt take power now. Rather he wants a technocrat govt for certain period of time, and want Dr Younus as head of the govt!

https://www.facebook.com/video.php?v=1223449595181789

Ps - Nurul Haque Nur suspect that internet will soon be blocked by govt to prevent communication!

A blood boiling song of Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam for patriots children of mother Bangladesh ( Bengali)!

 
All RAW machinations. These Sanghi s*wars will be marked and won't be allowed to go back to India.

