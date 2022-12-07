1 killed, 30 hurt as BNP, cops clash at Nayapaltan​

1 killed, 30 hurt as BNP, cops clash at Nayapaltan A man was killed and at least 30 others were injured after a clash erupted between police and BNP men in front of the party's central office in the capital's Nayapaltan this afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Mokbul Hossain, 43.Inspector Bachchu Mia, in-charge of DMCH Police Outpost, confirmed that the man died at the hospital. The body bore pellet injuries, he added."The man was lying in a pool of blood in front of the party office. He had suffered pellet injuries. We took him to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where he died around 3:40pm," Mostafizur Rahman Rumi, publicity secretary of Jagannath University unit Chhatra Dal.