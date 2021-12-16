What's new

1 high profile Terrorist commander killed by SF's in DI Khan , KP , Pakistan - 16th Dec 2021 .

Moon said:
Urban areas of KP desperately need better surveillance systems, especially Bannu and DI Khan, these places are filled to the brim with sleeper cells and stashes.
Most of terrorists who go to attack other parts of country make a stay there. (Apart from Chaman).
Not to mention the recent attacks on Police escorting Polio vaccination teams.
These are infested with TTP bcz of Fazlu. Fazlu has historically been pro TTP and never said a word against them in his life.
 
Pandora said:
These are infested with TTP bcz of Fazlu. Fazlu has historically been pro TTP and never said a word against them in his life.
True, and even then TTP wouldn't hesitate in blowing him into pieces.
Like they have with other members of JUI.
 
Apparently, we will keep on hearing the killing of so called "commanders" for the next quarter of a century.
 
