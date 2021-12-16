1 high profile Terrorist commander killed by SF's in DI Khan , KP , Pakistan - 16th Dec 2021 .

Pakistan Ka Beta
Urban areas of KP desperately need better surveillance systems, especially Bannu and DI Khan, these places are filled to the brim with sleeper cells and stashes.
These are infested with TTP bcz of Fazlu. Fazlu has historically been pro TTP and never said a word against them in his life.Urban areas of KP desperately need better surveillance systems, especially Bannu and DI Khan, these places are filled to the brim with sleeper cells and stashes.
Most of terrorists who go to attack other parts of country make a stay there. (Apart from Chaman).
Not to mention the recent attacks on Police escorting Polio vaccination teams.
True, and even then TTP wouldn't hesitate in blowing him into pieces.These are infested with TTP bcz of Fazlu. Fazlu has historically been pro TTP and never said a word against them in his life.