1 Dead in Shooting After Tennessee High School Graduation

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
45,870
-5
89,815
Country
China
Location
China

1 Dead in Shooting After Tennessee High School Graduation​

Police say one person was killed and another injured in a shooting Wednesday night after a high school graduation at Middle Tennessee State University.

By Associated Press
|
May 19, 2022, at 10:58 a.m.

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — One person was killed and another injured in a shooting Wednesday night after a high school graduation at Middle Tennessee State University, according to police.
WTVF-TV reports that police confirmed the shooting after the Riverdale High School graduation at Murphy Center, an on-campus arena. The injured victim is hospitalized in critical condition. It was not immediately known if the victims were students.

Rutherford County Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh told local media that the shooter or shooters remain at large and that K-9 units and officers were canvassing the area.

Riverdale’s commencement ceremony for 450 seniors started at 7 p.m. and had ended and people were leaving by the time the shooting had taken place.

“Tonight’s shooting at MTSU is a tragedy,” Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Dan Goodwin said. “We mourn with the family who lost a loved one and the victim injured.”

He said that police found two people suffering from gunshots near the tennis courts.

“We are asking for the public’s patience. We are at ground zero on this investigation,” Goodwin said.

Rutherford County Schools spokesperson James Evans said the school, about 35 miles (56 kilometers) southeast of Nashville, would be closed on Thursday as a precaution.

Rutherford County School Board members held a moment of silence Thursday morning while meeting to interview three candidates for director of schools. Board member Claire Maxwell read a statement, WTVF reported.

“My heart is breaking for the victims of last night’s tragic ending to Riverdale graduation. What should have been the greatest night of their young lives instead turned into everyone’s worst nightmare. My thoughts and prayers go out to the young life lost and his family and my prayers are also extended to the other young man critically injured," she said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


 
jamahir

jamahir

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 9, 2014
25,937
13
22,650
Country
India
Location
India
This gun culture in USA combined with mindless aggressive action films that celebrate the military, baseball, boxing, superheroes, that stupid car racing series called Fast and Furious and that ever more stupid mafia film The Godfather, and other such things like gangsta rap, these have to end. Stop being mindless, aggressive Capitalists and become calm, tranquil, loving cat-like Communists.
 
Last edited:
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
45,870
-5
89,815
Country
China
Location
China
No wonder US is crazy waging wars overseas, they have to kill, if not in foreign lands, they just do it on their own soil, it's in their genes.
 
SecularNationalist

SecularNationalist

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 21, 2015
6,052
-6
9,623
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
In our country from a population of 227 million only few terrorist groups pose this kind of danger. But in the US the whole population is at each other throats.
Yet they have the audacity to declare other countries as dangerous and freedom less.
 
jamahir

jamahir

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 9, 2014
25,937
13
22,650
Country
India
Location
India
SecularNationalist said:
In our country from a population of 227 million only few terrorist groups pose this kind of danger.
Click to expand...

Really ? Pakistan has much gun culture itself. They think just waving guns and firing in weddings makes them a real man instead of becoming revolutionaries and changing the society including by using those guns on those terrorists like Lal Masjid in the heart of Islamabad :
 
SecularNationalist

SecularNationalist

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 21, 2015
6,052
-6
9,623
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
jamahir said:
Really ? Pakistan has much gun culture itself. They think just waving guns makes them a real man instead of becoming revolutionaries and changing the society :
Click to expand...
That's just the culture of few parts in KPK province. Not at all that widespread like America where you just need a drivers license to buy a gun. Above all not that fucked up American mentality of shooting people for no reason.
 
jamahir

jamahir

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 9, 2014
25,937
13
22,650
Country
India
Location
India
SecularNationalist said:
That's just the culture of few parts in KPK province.
Click to expand...

A senseless and irrational culture nonetheless that has been allowed to continue.

SecularNationalist said:
Not at all that widespread in America where you just need a drivers license to buy a gun.
Click to expand...

Really ? There's an entire dedicated thread on PDF called 'What's in your locker ?' or some such where PDF members showcase their weapons, with these members being many Pakistani some of whom live in USA and would have bought those guns with a drivers license. And those who have them in Pakistan would have shot them off in weddings ( injuring others in the process ) and would have paraded them around as the only showcase of their "manliness".

SecularNationalist said:
Above all not the fucked up American mentality of shooting people for no reason.
Click to expand...

Well...
 
SecularNationalist

SecularNationalist

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 21, 2015
6,052
-6
9,623
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
jamahir said:
A senseless and irrational culture nonetheless that has been allowed to continue.



Really ? There's an entire dedicated thread on PDF called 'What's in your locker ?' or some such where PDF members showcase their weapons, with these members being many Pakistani some of whom live in USA and would have bought those guns with a drivers license. And those who have them in Pakistan would have shot them off in weddings ( injuring others in the process ) and would have paraded them around as the only showcase of their "manliness".



Well...
Click to expand...
Well why don't you lift your commie a$$ from that couch and pick up a gun like the Bolsheviks and bring a socialism revolution in India??
You just talk big mostly from your rear end without knowing facts and figures of different societies and cultures.
 
jamahir

jamahir

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 9, 2014
25,937
13
22,650
Country
India
Location
India
SecularNationalist said:
Well why don't you lift your commie a$$ from that couch and pick up a gun like the Bolsheviks and bring a socialism revolution in India??
You just talk big mostly from your rear end without knowing facts and figures of different societies and cultures.
Click to expand...

The Bolsheviks did not have to deal with 500 million Hindutvadis plus tens of millions more Muslim right-wingers and some Christian right-wingers. I will bring Communism to India my own way, without using an AK.
 

