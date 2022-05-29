What's new

1 dead, 7 injured in Oklahoma festival shooting

1 dead, 7 injured in Oklahoma festival shooting​

Authorities say one person was killed and seven were injured in a shooting early Sunday at an outdoor festival in eastern Oklahoma

ByThe Associated Press
May 30, 2022, 12:16 AM

TAFT, Okla. -- One person was killed and seven were injured in a shooting early Sunday at an outdoor festival in eastern Oklahoma, authorities said.

Two juveniles were among those shot at the Memorial Day event near Taft, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) southeast of Tulsa, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said in a statement.

Witnesses said an argument preceded the gunfire just after midnight, the agency said. No one has been arrested, it said.

About 1,500 people attended the event. Members of the Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office were also in attendance and immediately began rendering aid, OSBI said.

The agency provided no other details including the conditions of those injured. The Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office referred the Associated Press to OSBI for more information. A bureau spokeswoman has not responded to the AP's calls.

Agency: 1 dead, 7 injured in Oklahoma festival shooting

Authorities say one person was killed and seven were injured in a shooting early Sunday at an outdoor festival in eastern Oklahoma
abcnews.go.com
