1-Billion-Ton Oil and Gas Field Discovered in Xinjiang's Tarim Basin, China !

1-Billion-Ton Oil and Gas Field Discovered in Xinjiang’s Tarim Basin
China has discovered a new 1-billion-ton super-deep oil and gas area in the Tarim Basin in Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, the largest discovery in the basin in nearly 10 years, the Chinese state-owned energy giant China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) said on Friday.

The discovered well is located in the Fuman Oilfield area, a main block for crude oil production in the Tarim Oilfield. Its drilling depth reached 8,470 meters and the height of the test oil column hit 550 meters, both marking new records for the deepest oil production and the highest oil column in the desert area of the Tarim Basin.

According to Yang Xuewen, general manager of Tarim Oilfield Co under CNPC, they found the new reserve area after drilling 56 wells in the Fuman Oilfield. The new oil reserve area could be the largest discovery in the Tarim Basin in the last 10 years.

With its major oil producing zone of about 8,000 meters below the surface of the Earth, the Fuman Oilfield is one of the oilfields most difficult areas to explore in the world. But Tarim Oilfield has managed to improve the exploration success rate of new wells from 75 percent to more than 95 percent.

Over the six years since the discovery of the Fuman Oilfield, annual production increased from about 30,000 tons to 1.52 million tons in 2020, with an estimated production of 2 million tons this year.

The Tarim Basin is the largest oil- and gas-bearing area in China, with about 16 billion tons of oil and gas reserves discovered.

Global Times

https://www.globaltimes.cn/page/202106/1226540.shtml


:o: This will become a Huge boost, not only for China's Economic Development in their Western Region, and also a Huge boost for CNPC in the face of competition with their sister company, Sinopec and CNOOC


16 Billion Tons Reserves? Soon, they will have a new Oil & Gas Industrial City on Tarim Basin 👍






https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1406125365580361734
 
Great news
Then communist chinese must stop harassment or threatening war on communist Vietnam when we drill oil.
 
When there is a Muslim, there is petrolium in ground. 😁
 
With this Huge Domestic reserves, and 4 Sino-Russian Oil & Gas Pipeline coming into online
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1394935555792637956
Soon, China will sufficient enough to supply energy needs for their Economy. If declining american empire wants to blockade Malacca strait.

But I bet those americans wouldn't dare to open huge conflict with China.
They only good at barking and dirty propaganda
 
Strait of Malacca choke point doesn't work too well now. No wonder Uygur genocide all the sudden happen
on all western media lately. Needs to create some chaos there ASAP. :what:
 
How can this be true? 16 billion tons just in Tarim will make China the biggest oil reserve country. But that’s not the case. And China is an oil importing country.
 
Do China and Russia plan to build a Tunnel between their common border in Xinjiang, so they don’t have to go through a third country? Mountain tunneling would be required, but could be a faster way to link the Chinese High Speed rail network to Russia (at Novosibirsk) as well as transport Oil and Gas.

Rail link directly north (closer to the oil fields) can serve as a backup to logistics as Well as oil shipment should capacity in the pipeline not be enough.
 
Chinese is smart to buy other people oil first. The import will reduce and local production will increase if oil price is high. If the oil price is low, China will import more... If the world start running low on oil. Then China can count on it's huge reserve of oil.

Btw, oil industry is a sunset industry. China wealth is based on manufacturing and we are going mostly high tech export in this direction to challenge EU and USA.
 
Exactly because it’s sunset there would be no point in keeping them saved for the future. 16 billion tons is equal to 285 billion barrels. Considering that there are other reserves, the total for China will come out to be 300billion barrel plus. More than anyone else. If that were the case, there won’t be any need to rely on any other country and absolute energy security would have been achieved. Which doesn’t seem to be.
 
