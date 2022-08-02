What's new

1.76 Lac Crore for 2G, but only 1.5 Lac Crore for 5G auction?

FZIYojQakAAXFf8.jpeg


How many people recall this? The most famous/infamous case of corruption during UPA tenure. CAG Vinod Rai accused govt of corruption and loss of 1.76 Lakh Crore for 2G auction. Now just recently, 5G auctions were held and for "mere" 1.5 Lakh crore. Imagine after 15 years, and for 5G, the auction fetched even less.

So are we looking at even bigger corruption, or did someone make the entire nation fool and never even said sorry?
 

