What's new

1,360 social media influencers recruited in KP

muhammadhafeezmalik

muhammadhafeezmalik

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 21, 2015
2,476
-6
2,284
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan

1,360 social media influencers recruited in KP​


The influencers will be paid Rs25,000/month (Rs. 408,000,000 per year) to counter negative propaganda against the PTI-led government​

1655451045420.png


The Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa provincial government has recruited around 1,360 social media influencers (SMIs).



The newly recruited SMIs will counter fake news and negative propaganda against the PTI-led provincial government. They will also create awareness at grassroots level about the reforms being carried out by the government in the public interest. An amount of Rs736 million has been allocated for the social media participatory platform project. Each SMI will be paid Rs25,000 monthly salary. All influencers have been recruited as interns for one year; however, the contract is extendable.

The opposition parties in KP have termed the recruitment of social media influencers an attempt to spread chaos in politics. The provincial government has completed the hiring process of the SMIs in Peshawar, Mardan, Charsadda, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Dir Upper, Dir Lower, Abbottabad, Battagram, Buner, Chitral Lower, Hangu, Haripur, Karak, Kohat, Kohistan Upper, Lakki Marwat, Malakand, Mansehra, Nowshera, Shangla, Swabi, Swat, Tank, Tor Ghar, Kohistan Lower, Bajaur, Khar, Khyber, Kurram, Mohmand, North Waziristan, Orakzai, South Waziristan, FR Bannu, FR Dera Ismail Khan, FR Kohat, FR Lakki Marwat, FR Peshawar, FR Tank, Kolai Pallas, and Chitral Upper.

According to the official documents, Rs870 million had been allocated for the project in the initial PC-1, but the amount was reduced to Rs736 million in the revised PC-1. Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif told this correspondent that the objective of the project was to establish social media participatory platforms for creating public awareness and getting feedback on reform initiatives and encouraging civic responsibility.

He said the government had assigned the SMIs an important task of highlighting loopholes in the public service delivery. They will track and trace any human rights violation and public grievances surfacing on the social media.

Muhammad Ali Saif said the social media was cost-effective and easily accessible to everyone. The youngsters would help the government by creating awareness regarding polio and other campaigns.

Sardar Hussain Babak, the parliamentary leader in the KP assembly, said the PTI government used the government resources for political purposes. The PTI has recruited people on political grounds on the boards of all the institutions for the last nine years.

“The government will use these youngsters as keyboard warriors against the institutions and individuals. Social media will be used to defame politicians to spread anarchy in the country. There was no need to recruit 1,400 people for the social media in the presence of the Information Department,” he said.

The project will be executed through the PIU, headed by an independent project director. The KP government has appointed Zar Ali as project director (PD) of the social media participatory platform, who was working as deputy director IT in the Information Department. Furthermore, three communication consultants were also hired. Apart from the PD and communication consultants, one regular accountant would assist in the accounting matters of the project. The activities as per project objectives will be carried out by the social media influencers.

Project Director Zar Ali told this correspondent that a total of 9,379 candidates had submitted applications for which the qualification standard was intermediate or diploma in IT. However, the candidates must have at least 1,000 followers on any social media platform. Around 3,692 candidates were found eligible under the set criteria. Only 2,012 candidates came for interviews, out of which 1,096 were selected. Still, 157 seats are vacant and would be advertised soon.

www.thenews.com.pk

1,360 social media influencers recruited in KP

PESHAWAR: The Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa provincial government has recruited around 1,360 social media influencers .The newly recruited SMIs will counter fake news and negative propaganda against the...
www.thenews.com.pk www.thenews.com.pk

ہمیں گالیاں دینے والے اب خیبر پختونخوا سے تنخواہ بھی پائیں گے
 
Last edited:
TheSnakeEatingMarkhur

TheSnakeEatingMarkhur

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 26, 2018
3,547
10
3,770
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
muhammadhafeezmalik said:
The government will use these youngsters as keyboard warriors against the institutions and individuals. Social media will be used to defame politicians to spread anarchy in the country. There was no need to recruit 1,400 people for the social media in the presence of the Information Department,
Click to expand...
Wonder who else is doing it. Oh wait PMLNs nani420 has whole media cell of keyboard warriors who use to trash institutions and those who spoke against nani. Not only on twitter but everywhere. Now nani and all he baloongras have put their tongues on boots.


As for this PTI already has SM cells and if it wanted keyboard warriors for propaganda they wouldn't be making it public. Might use them to create awareness.
 
M

macnurv

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 14, 2009
2,294
2
2,454
muhammadhafeezmalik said:

1,360 social media influencers recruited in KP​


The influencers will be paid Rs25,000/month (Rs. 408,000,000 per year) to counter negative propaganda against the PTI-led government​

View attachment 854515

The Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa provincial government has recruited around 1,360 social media influencers (SMIs).



The newly recruited SMIs will counter fake news and negative propaganda against the PTI-led provincial government. They will also create awareness at grassroots level about the reforms being carried out by the government in the public interest. An amount of Rs736 million has been allocated for the social media participatory platform project. Each SMI will be paid Rs25,000 monthly salary. All influencers have been recruited as interns for one year; however, the contract is extendable.

The opposition parties in KP have termed the recruitment of social media influencers an attempt to spread chaos in politics. The provincial government has completed the hiring process of the SMIs in Peshawar, Mardan, Charsadda, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Dir Upper, Dir Lower, Abbottabad, Battagram, Buner, Chitral Lower, Hangu, Haripur, Karak, Kohat, Kohistan Upper, Lakki Marwat, Malakand, Mansehra, Nowshera, Shangla, Swabi, Swat, Tank, Tor Ghar, Kohistan Lower, Bajaur, Khar, Khyber, Kurram, Mohmand, North Waziristan, Orakzai, South Waziristan, FR Bannu, FR Dera Ismail Khan, FR Kohat, FR Lakki Marwat, FR Peshawar, FR Tank, Kolai Pallas, and Chitral Upper.

According to the official documents, Rs870 million had been allocated for the project in the initial PC-1, but the amount was reduced to Rs736 million in the revised PC-1. Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif told this correspondent that the objective of the project was to establish social media participatory platforms for creating public awareness and getting feedback on reform initiatives and encouraging civic responsibility.

He said the government had assigned the SMIs an important task of highlighting loopholes in the public service delivery. They will track and trace any human rights violation and public grievances surfacing on the social media.

Muhammad Ali Saif said the social media was cost-effective and easily accessible to everyone. The youngsters would help the government by creating awareness regarding polio and other campaigns.

Sardar Hussain Babak, the parliamentary leader in the KP assembly, said the PTI government used the government resources for political purposes. The PTI has recruited people on political grounds on the boards of all the institutions for the last nine years.

“The government will use these youngsters as keyboard warriors against the institutions and individuals. Social media will be used to defame politicians to spread anarchy in the country. There was no need to recruit 1,400 people for the social media in the presence of the Information Department,” he said.

The project will be executed through the PIU, headed by an independent project director. The KP government has appointed Zar Ali as project director (PD) of the social media participatory platform, who was working as deputy director IT in the Information Department. Furthermore, three communication consultants were also hired. Apart from the PD and communication consultants, one regular accountant would assist in the accounting matters of the project. The activities as per project objectives will be carried out by the social media influencers.

Project Director Zar Ali told this correspondent that a total of 9,379 candidates had submitted applications for which the qualification standard was intermediate or diploma in IT. However, the candidates must have at least 1,000 followers on any social media platform. Around 3,692 candidates were found eligible under the set criteria. Only 2,012 candidates came for interviews, out of which 1,096 were selected. Still, 157 seats are vacant and would be advertised soon.

www.thenews.com.pk

1,360 social media influencers recruited in KP

PESHAWAR: The Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa provincial government has recruited around 1,360 social media influencers .The newly recruited SMIs will counter fake news and negative propaganda against the...
www.thenews.com.pk www.thenews.com.pk
Click to expand...

And the news here is? PML and its PDM allies are giving out billions worth of advertisements to media houses, PTI is focusing on social media, which is the right strategy under current circumstances. Nothing odd.
 
muhammadhafeezmalik

muhammadhafeezmalik

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 21, 2015
2,476
-6
2,284
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
TheSnakeEatingMarkhur said:
Wonder who else is doing it. Oh wait PMLNs nani420 has whole media cell of keyboard warriors who use to trash institutions and those who spoke against nani. Not only on twitter but everywhere. Now nani and all he baloongras have put their tongues on boots.


As for this PTI already has SM cells and if it wanted keyboard warriors for propaganda they wouldn't be making it public. Might use them to create awareness.
Click to expand...

No one was paid by government, from taxpayers' money. PTI used to falsly accused Maryam for running a social media cell on government resources but today they are doing the same and not ashamed.
 
TheSnakeEatingMarkhur

TheSnakeEatingMarkhur

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 26, 2018
3,547
10
3,770
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Bahi we all know how they all are paid.

Lifafas are paid through advertisements.
Professionals through salary. (Govt or non-govt)
Lower level copy pasters are usually linked to MPAs and MNAs.

Baaki woh General Secretary of Mariyam to sirf muh pe haath pherne ki waja se ee slave bana hua he. 😂
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
KP local govt elections: Imran Khan's PTI loses to Fazlur Rehman's JUI
Replies
6
Views
622
Pakistan Space Agency
Pakistan Space Agency
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PEOPLE OF KP REJECTED IMRAN KHAN’S ANARCHIC LONG MARCH :MARYAM NAWAZ
2 3 4
Replies
45
Views
1K
koolio
koolio
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
OPPOSITION ANNOUNCES NO-TRUST MOTION AGAINST KP GOVT
Replies
10
Views
439
RealNapster
RealNapster
313ghazi
PTI dissolves organisational structure after setback in KP local govt polls
Replies
13
Views
563
Clutch
Clutch
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PTI leader accuses KP governor & minister of selling Peshawar mayor ticket for Rs 70 million
Replies
3
Views
353
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom