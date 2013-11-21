beijingwalker
1,133 Record Covid Deaths In India In 24 Hours, 75,809 Cases
Coronavirus cases in India: India has been reporting the highest number of daily Covid cases in the world for nearly a month, according to the World Health Organization data.
All IndiaReported by Sukirti Dwivedi, Edited by Arun NairUpdated: September 08, 2020 10:59 am IST
New Delhi: India added 75,809 coronavirus infections and 1,133 virus-related deaths in 24 hours, Health Ministry data this morning showed. Though the daily cases saw a decline -- India was reporting over 90,000 cases for two consecutive days, the country reported its highest increase in the number of Covid-related deaths as it marginally exceeded the July 23 figure when 1,129 fatalities were reported. With the new confirmed cases, the total number of cases in India, which is now the second-most affected nation, has reached 42,80,442. About 8.83 lakh cases in the country are active (20.9 per cent of the total cases) and the recovery rate stood at 77.6 per cent this morning.
