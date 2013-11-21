What's new

1,133 Record Covid Deaths In India In 24 Hours, 75,809 Cases

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
32,297
1
60,004
Country
China
Location
China
1,133 Record Covid Deaths In India In 24 Hours, 75,809 Cases
Coronavirus cases in India: India has been reporting the highest number of daily Covid cases in the world for nearly a month, according to the World Health Organization data.
All IndiaReported by Sukirti Dwivedi, Edited by Arun NairUpdated: September 08, 2020 10:59 am IST


New Delhi: India added 75,809 coronavirus infections and 1,133 virus-related deaths in 24 hours, Health Ministry data this morning showed. Though the daily cases saw a decline -- India was reporting over 90,000 cases for two consecutive days, the country reported its highest increase in the number of Covid-related deaths as it marginally exceeded the July 23 figure when 1,129 fatalities were reported. With the new confirmed cases, the total number of cases in India, which is now the second-most affected nation, has reached 42,80,442. About 8.83 lakh cases in the country are active (20.9 per cent of the total cases) and the recovery rate stood at 77.6 per cent this morning.

www.ndtv.com

1,133 Record Covid Deaths In India In 24 Hours, 75,809 Cases

India added 75,809 coronavirus infections and 1,133 virus-related deaths in 24 hours, Health Ministry data this morning showed. Though the daily cases saw a decline -- India was reporting over 90,000 cases for two consecutive days, the country reported its highest increase in the number of...
www.ndtv.com www.ndtv.com
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
32,297
1
60,004
Country
China
Location
China
srshkmr said:
It's on the CCP who created and spread the virus to the world.
Click to expand...
The origin the virus is still unknow whose earliest trace can be tracked to Spain early last year, but China succeseefully contained it, cause China has a higly efficient working government, India, a well known failed state, unsurprisingly failed this test again just as it failed every other test in the history.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Chakar The Great FBR to audit 133 international firms on massive tax evasion Pakistani Siasat 5
S Barack Obama to take part in election from NA 133, Lahore Pakistani Siasat 14
Dastaan لاہور حمزہ اور اس کے باپ کی جاگیر ہے- لیگی امیدوار حلقہ 133 لاہور Pakistani Siasat 2
onebyone The number of domestic tourists reaches 133 million during New Year holiday China & Far East 0
SherDil Punjab’s Middle Class Give Away Rs 133 Billion Annually to Charity Social & Current Events 2
Devil Soul Over 266,000 Pakistanis deported from 133 countries in three years Social & Current Events 12
S India bounces back on Nielsen consumer index India topped the list of countries with a score of 133, Central & South Asia 0
H These Taliban terrorists massacred 133 students in the Peshawar school attack Pakistan's Internal Security 43
W PMA L/C 133 No ISSB Call LETTER Pakistan Army 11
naveen mishra 133 countries walk out of UN climate meeting over global warming compensation row Europe & Russia 1

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top