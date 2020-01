Despite Pakistan’s decision to ban bilateral trade ties with India on August 10 last year, around 1,038 tonnes of Indian cotton yarn reached Pakistan via Oman till December as imports from Oman.According to figures available with this scribe, India exported 1,417 tonnes of cotton yarn to Oman by November 2019, of which 1,038 tonnes of yarn reached Pakistan as “imports from Oman”. India’s export of cotton yarn to Oman remained at a negligible 0.77 tonnes during FY18-19.Soon after the cabinet meeting, the commerce ministry issued two notifications for the implementation of the decision. As per notification SRO928 of 2019, all kinds of exports to India had been suspended through amendments in the Export Policy Order 2016.