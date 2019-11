021Disrupt hosts 1000+ innovators, 600+ startups, and 20+ investors and provides a platform for 7 major investment announcements

Pakistan’s Airlift has secured a $12M Series A financing, led by First Round Capital, a leading Silicon Valley firm, that has previously invested in companies like Uber and Square.

TelloTalk, Pakistan’s first homegrown messenger, closed their Seed Funding Round of $1.2 million led by Spark Labs and multiple global investors who are investing in Pakistan for the first time;

Swvl announced that it would invest $25 million in Pakistan in the next two years to mobilize 500,000 commuters, create 10,000 jobs per year, fund pre-seed startups working in the mobility space, and build an off-shore support office

PriceOye closed a seed funding round of $450,000 led by Fatima Ventures, Artistic Ventures, and Kinetico;

Oman Technology Fund closed Seed Funding Round of $100,000 in Queno, an ed-tech startup that provides a communication solution for parents and teachers;

Find My Adventure announced its acquisition of K-Town Rooms and the launch of 100 FMA Rooms across Pakistan with a flat rent;

HBL COO Saghir Mufti announced its Open Banking initiative and the launch of an Investment Fund for FinTech Startups by January 2020.

Rabeel Warraich, Founder & Managing Director Sarmayacar also launched the Venture Capital Association of Pakistan (VCAP), an association of 12 VCs fueling the investment landscape of Pakistan.