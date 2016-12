How Does It Work?

Buyers:

Get the app ZEOZ available at Apple and Google Play.

Create an account.

Choose area where you require service and see services in a 20km area.

Select from trending services or your favorites list to pick your hairdresser.

Send a voice message stating what you seek e.g. availability and costs.

View a list of listed hairdressers.

Have 1 or many reply.

Negotiate a time and visit the shop to get your haircut in your allocated time slot.

A map with all local business listed in a radius of 20 km. Local trends, favorite sellers and new options available to pre-order. Facility to ask local sellers what’s new and make reservations from wherever you are. Instant results of targeted local sellers with business name, website, description, rating, distance and online status. User profiles with options to hear reviews. Rate services and add reviews for others to hear. Voice messaging services. Free calls to local business online (where conditions allow)

Sellers: