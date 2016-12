... The project is in part a public relations strategy toward everyday Syrians, and it's working: The quality of care and the bonds formed between healthcare workers and their patients are slowing chipping away that old enmity, albeit in tiny measures.......No one at Ziv was able to confirm or deny that members of Jabhat al-Nusra, al Qaeda's Syrian syndicate, are being treated in Israeli hospitals. They insist they don't know who they're treating — and it doesn't matter. Insiders speak of seeing all extremists as "shades of black."'It doesn't matter to us if it's Hezbollah or Nusra or ISIS, for us it's the same.'"It doesn't matter to us if it's Hezbollah or Nusra or ISIS, for us it's the same," one said, using a common acronym for the Islamic State -