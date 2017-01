Why Iran acts the way it acts?



I just wanted to have an academic discourse and I sincerely hope posters will tread carefully and would not go too deep into sectarian bramble!



Lastly, my analysis will have some subjectivity, I will try to supplant it with objectivity as much as I can; but we agree to disagree!



Iran has always been an unexplained phenomenon.



After the battle of Qadsia and the murder of Yezdegerd III in 652, Iran was ruled by Sunni Muslim Arab, Bawiyas, Seljuc, Turkic-Taimuri, and Khanate dynasties till finally Saffavid established first Shia State in Iran from 1501 till 1736. They kept Iran isolated from other Muslim civilizations (Shahkar Islamic Encyclopedia by Syed Qasim Mahmood) except when they helped Humayun with 14000 troops to fight Sher Shah Suri to take back the throne of India in 1545.



So what is the issue?



Iranians still subconsciously dream about glory of Sassanid Empire which was ended by Muslim Arabs 635 – 652. It did not help that Arabs, at least modern day Arabs look at those wars as wars between Arab and Ajam and between Arabs and Faris.



When Saffavids formed first Shia Empire in Iran from 1501 to 1736, Iranians found a way of catharsis to vent their grief of the defeats in Baveeb, Qadsiah, and Nihavind by earlier Muslim Arabs and by other dynasties.



Turkey, Russia, England kept attacking and intervening in Iran during 18th and 19th centuries adding to the mental scars till Raza Shah reestablished a new modern monarchy under dynastic title of Pahlavi in 1925.



So modern day Iran is a mixture of someone who is wearing fossilized boots of yesterday’s Sassanid Empire and mourning past wounds under Shia Ithna Ashari dogmas. This Iranian is first an Iranian, second an Iranian and then a Shia Muslim. He very strongly believes in these ethos and we see this outpouring in the form of Iran’s intervention in Lebanon, Iraq, Syria, Yemen, and to an extent in Pakistan. Parts of Pakistan up to Indus River were in the domain of Cyrus the Great, another great Medo-Persian King, hence they feel some negative affinity about Pakistan too.



Can Iranians overcome these strong impulses? Not easy! As nations build these traits in centuries and it will take centuries to adopt milder sentiments and let go baggage from the past!!!



Lastly, Islam is a way of life which hallows purity of spirituality. With the spread of Islam many nations and people accepted Islam and they slowly amalgamated in the purity of Islamic Spirit but its human heart of flesh could not entirely specs of spectral dust from it. Iqbal said these prophetic words, “Islam is not the name of an entirety but the name of desire”.

