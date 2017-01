"Why have there been no [ISIS] bombings in Damascus? Why are they happening in Turkey?": Syrian MP a

"Why have there been no [ISIS] bombings in Damascus? Why are they happening in Turkey?": Syrian MP admits Assad govt has infiltrated IS" ​

I am not trying to start a conspiracy theory (ISIS relations to the Al-Assad regime have been proven long ago without a shadow of doubt) here but it is interesting that this relation is now openly admitted by pro-Assad Syrian politicians. Not some average MP but the Secretary of the Syrian Parliament.So the question is if the Al-Assad regime can infiltrate ISIS who else have done the same? Because let's be honest here if the Al-Assad regime is able to infiltrate the group what stops others from doing the same?So when people of the region and Muslims worldwide wonder why ISIS is yet to attack Iran (something Kurdish, Baloch and Arab separatists do on a fairly frequent basis) even once and why all their actions serve Iranian interests, people are called conspiracy nuts. Similar to how it was when the first accusations of Al-Assad-ISIS cooperation appeared.Yes, a few hundred Iranian nationals have in fact joined ISIS as well (mainly Iranian Kurds but also Iranian Baloch) so that excuse is not valid and apparently Iranian security has prevented "many" terrorist attacks by local ISIS members/sympathizers.I am sure that the truth will one day be exposed and many more dirty secrets will come to light.