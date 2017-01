China sends first freight train on 8,000-mile journey to London

Chinese President Xi Jinping's "One Belt, One Road" initiative includes forging stronger economic ties with Europe through expanded rail service.(CNN)Time for a long trip along the new silk road.China sent its first freight train to London earlier this week in what is one of the world's longest train rides.The train left Yiwu West Railway Station in Zhejiang province Sunday and is headed for the British capital, according to Xinhua, China's state-run news agency The trip will take two and a half weeks and cover almost 8,000 miles.The train is hauling household goods, bags, suitcases and garments, among other items, and will pass through Kazakhstan, Russia, Belarus, Poland, Germany, Belgium and France before it gets to London.Xinhua says London is the 15th city in Europe added to freight service between the continent and China.The train is part of Chinese President Xi Jinping's vision for "One Belt, One Road" -- dubbed by some as the new silk road. It's China's infrastructure initiative, which Xi hopes will improve China's economic ties with Europe, Asia and the Middle East.China launched its first freight service to the United Kingdom on New Year's day, according to the China Railway Corporation.The service runs from the Chinese city of Yiwu, in the country's eastern Zhejiang province, to Barking in London. The journey lasts for an average of 18 days and more than 12,000 kilometers, according to a Chinese government website.The route will "revolutionize the way freight is moved from China," Mike White, director of its U.K.-based arm, Brunel Shipping, told CNBC via telephone. He explained that freight transport by sea from China to the U.K. can take twice the time of the new rail link. Also, it offers the potential for "huge savings" on existing air routes.White added that freight transport by train may also have a green impact as there will be fewer containers on the motorway network should the rail service develop and grow in volume.The route is the latest development in China's multi-billion dollar Belt and Road initiative, an infrastructure project which aims to connect the Middle Kingdom to the rest of the world via historic trading routes.The China-U.K. service is operated by China's Yiwu Timex Industrial Investment Co., which already runs freight routes to Spain and Germany. The London service will run once a week during its trial period, though it is not confirmed how long this will last for. It passes through Kazakhstan, Russia, Belarus, Poland, Germany, Belgium and France, before arriving in London.London is the 15th city in Europe to be added to China-Europe freight services, the Chinese government website detailed. It is hoped that the service will "improve China-Britain trade ties (and) strengthen connectivity with western Europe," the China Railway Corporation said.Yiwu is known for producing small commodities, with the first train being loaded with clothing, household items and suitcases.According to the World Trade Organisation, Chinese exports totaled $2.27 trillion by the end of 2015, having fallen by three percent in that year.