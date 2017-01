If you look at the maps of East Asian and South Asian countries... you realise the fsct that most of the major cities are either inhabited or industrialised along the coastal areas. Pakistan is probabaly the only country out of many which only have 1 city along the coastal area that unsurprisingly is also the biggest city of Pakistan.



India have Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu up t0o West Bengal where most of the industrial outout is situated. Even in Bangladesh they have Chittagong along the coastal areas aand look at China where over 80% population is living along the coastal areas and same is true for Malaysia, Japan, South Korea and Singapore which is a tiny Island anyway



The point i am trying to make is, Pakistan envisioned master plan of Gwadar to be the second planned city in Pakistan after Islamabad with population of about 3 million but it is not enough and we need to resettle some of the population along the coastal areas and possible create new cities in Jivani, Gwadar, Ormara and Keti Bandar. If each city have population of 3-5 million, its likely to be some of the most developed cities in Pakistan as it will open varioud opportunitied for common man such as new ports and ship building industry will thrive. Then you guys can have Makran Coastal Railway and enhanced tourism from rest of Pakistan and the world

