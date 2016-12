Agree with the author to some extent. But again, if Hinduism does not assert itself in India, then India will be turned into another banana republic. India is secular and democratic becasue Hindus are majority. People might have different opinion and we respect their opinion.But fact on the ground shows that every nation is moving towards right wing politics due to the flawed idea where minorities try to allign the culture, priority and policy of nation in a different direction that the majority had wished for.

Click to expand...