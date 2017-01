Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates on Tuesday, the eighth edition of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS), that will be attended by Fortune 500 CEOs, including John Chambers of Cisco and Boeing's Bertrand Marc Allen.

Gujarat is targeting to sign a record 21,190 MoUs with investment commitment of close to Rs 30 lakh crore during the three-day Summit that will see more than 6,000 delegates participating in eight seminars and business-to-business and business-to-government meetings.

The partner countries for the Summit include the US, the UK, Sweden, Japan, France, the UAE and Singapore. The summit will see participation from over 110 countries.

