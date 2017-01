Harshwardhan Zala (r) started work on the prototypes (above) and business proposal in 2016.

Highlights

Harshwardhan Zala, 14, signed a Rs 5 crore-worth MoU with the state government to facilitate production of the drones

The class 10 student had been working on his business plan and made 3 prototypes of the drone Click to expand...

to facilitate production of the drones that help detect and defuse land mines on war fields.

