AGENCY:

Bureau of Industry and Security, Commerce.



ACTION:

Final rule.



SUMMARY:

This final rule amends the Export Administration Regulations (EAR) by adding seven persons to the Entity List. The seven persons who are added to the Entity List have been determined by the U.S. Government to be acting contrary to the national security or foreign policy interests of the United States. These seven persons will be listed on the Entity List under the destination of Pakistan.



DATES:

This rule is effective December 15, 2016.



Document Type: Rule



ERC Entity List Decisions

Additions to the Entity List

Pakistan

Savings Clause

Export Administration Act

Rulemaking Requirements

List of Subjects in 15 CFR Part 744

Exports

Reporting and recordkeeping requirements

Terrorism

PART 744—[AMENDED]