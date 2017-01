Is this what our freedom fighters laid down their lives for? They must be turning in their grave.If anything - Hindi speakers should be learning Bangla. If they don't then why should we learn theirs? South Indians absolutely refuse to communicate in Hindi - and they are in India itself.Bangla language is celebrated as the origin for the ' International Mother Language Day ' because of the brave sacrifice of our students in 1952 - that is unparalleled for the love of a language. Show me some example of this from Hindi speakers.....