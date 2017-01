6. Stepping on someone’s fallen hair will give them a massive headache

7. Lightning never strikes twice in the same place… unless you are the eldest child

8. Being careful about your hygiene can be an invitation to a jinn

9. Throwing salt at your door behind an unwanted guest will ensure they never return

10. Eating from the pan can turn your wedding day into your worst nightmare

Yup, the origins of your headache don’t need to be explained medically because we the answer right here! If someone steps on your fallen hair somewhere this will cause you a headache. So now you know, the bigger worry about falling hair is not your imminent baldness or your ending up in someone’s food but that they might walk over it and cause you a headache.Source: TumblrWe have all been scared of lightning and thunderstorm, at some point in our lives. But one person who should always be scared when they sky goes crazy is the eldest child in a family. It is believed that thehas the most chances of getting struck by lightning. So, if you’re scared of lightning and hate your eldest sibling you might want to take them along if you ever have to go out in a thunderstorm, you will be absolutely safe.Source: TumblrWho would’ve thought that taking care of yourself would attract more than unwanted? People believe that if you cut your nails and throw them away, or apply perfume behind your ears, you are giving thea ‘come hither’ message. But then, walking around with long, unkempt fingernails and your smelly self would end up with people confusing you with a. Life is full of hard decisions!Source: TumblrDo you hate those nosy neighbors of yours who always find an excuse to pay you a visit every time they smell your biryani? We have the perfect solution for you. When they are leaving your home, instead of sending them off with a salty biryani that they never come back again for, throw the salt all over your entrance area. This will stop them from coming back. Just make sure the salt is poured at exactly 45 degree angle and your right hand is used with aand such that your elbow is exactly aligned to your shoulder so that the salt is absolutely effective.Source: TumblrIn case you didn’t get that, all of that is complete BS.Like civilized people, we thought eating from the plate was a matter of being a sane person but it turns out our parents have much bigger reasons for teaching us so. If you eat from the pan, your wedding day will be rained out. Just think, this is the perfect solution for areas that are suffering from a severe drought and the meteorologists have predicted zero chance of relief anytime soon. The world is saved, no more climate change!!Source: TumblrWhat are some of the Pakistani superstitions that you or your family believe in?