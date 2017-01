A Shandong Province professor who posted controversial comments about Mao Zedong online has been demanded to retire after he was removed from his political advisor role on Friday.Deng Xiangchao, deputy head of the School of Art at Shangdong Jianzhu University, was made to retire by the university's Party committee on Thursday and stop any teaching-related activities both on and off campus, news portal thepaper.cn reported on Saturday.Deng was also fired from his jobs as a member of the Standing Committee of the Shandong Provincial Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and as counselor to the provincial government, the Shandong government announced Thursday.The report said the Shandong Jianzhu University Party committee made its decision to make him retire due to "Deng's misbehavior over false speech" adding he had posted "wrong" comments on his personal Sina Weibo microblog many times, which was a "severe problem and led to bad public effect."Deng was also given demerits as an administrative punishment by his university.Deng, 62, posted the comments about Mao on Weibo on the eve of Mao's 123rd birthday , which falls on December 26.The Shandong government posted the announcement on its official website in which it said it will no longer employ Deng as a counselor due to "relevant regulations," but did not give a specific reason for its actions or say which regulations were relevant.Photos dated Wednesday showing angry people protesting Deng at the front gate of Shandong Jianzhu University are circulating online. In the images, the protestors hold Mao's portrait and banners that read "whoever opposes Chairman Mao is an enemy of the people."Maoists said on their blogs that a few supporters of Deng argued with them at the scene but they were outnumbered by protestors.